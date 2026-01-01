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Technology That Brings People Together.

The modern workplace depends on clear communication, effective collaboration, and engaging presentation environments. Uniserve designs, deploys, and supports integrated audio visual solutions that transform meeting rooms, boardrooms, classrooms, and collaborative workspaces into connected environments where people communicate, present, and work together more effectively.

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Collaboration Begins with the Right Environment.

Today's workplaces are built around communication.

Employees collaborate across offices and remote locations. Customers expect engaging presentations. Teams rely on video conferencing. Digital displays share information throughout facilities.

Modern audio-visual technology has become an essential part of how organizations operate.

At Uniserve, we design integrated AV environments that combine presentation technology, conferencing systems, digital signage, sound systems, and workplace collaboration tools into solutions that improve communication, productivity, and the overall workplace experience.

Because Audio Visual Solutions integrates with our Network & Connectivity, Structured Cabling, Business Communications, and Managed IT Services, every system becomes part of a connected technology environment—not another standalone installation.

Business Outcomes

  • Improve workplace collaboration
  • Enhance meeting and presentation experiences
  • Support hybrid work environments
  • Increase employee engagement
  • Simplify technology management
  • Improve customer and visitor experiences
  • Create workplaces ready for the future

Core Services

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  • Boardroom Technology

    Integrated boardroom environments combining displays, conferencing systems, wireless presentation tools, and intuitive room controls.

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  • Video Conferencing Systems

    Professional video conferencing solutions supporting hybrid work, remote collaboration, and seamless communication across multiple locations.

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  • Digital Signage

    Dynamic digital display solutions delivering internal communications, visitor information, promotional content, and operational messaging.

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  • Audio Systems

    Professional sound systems designed for meeting rooms, conference facilities, educational environments, and commercial spaces.

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  • Paging & Public Address Systems

    Reliable paging and communication systems supporting day-to-day operations, announcements, emergency communications, and facility-wide messaging.

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  • Projector & Display Installations

    Professional installation of projectors, large-format displays, interactive screens, and presentation environments tailored to your workplace.

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  • Integrated AV Deployments

    Complete planning, installation, integration, testing, and support delivered through one experienced technology partner.

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  • Workplace Collaboration Consulting

    Strategic planning that aligns meeting technologies, collaboration tools, room design, and future workplace requirements with your business objectives.

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Why Uniserve

Technology That Brings People Together.

The best collaboration technology disappears into the background, allowing people to focus on communication—not equipment.

Workplace Collaboration Expertise

Solutions designed to improve communication, engagement, and productivity across modern workplaces.

Fully Integrated Solutions

Audio-visual technologies are seamlessly integrated with networking, structured cabling, communications platforms, and IT infrastructure.

Professional Installation

Experienced deployment teams delivering reliable installations with minimal disruption to your business.

Scalable Workplace Technology

AV environments designed to support future expansion, evolving collaboration needs, and changing workplace expectations.

One Technology Partner

One experienced team responsible for planning, deployment, integration, and ongoing support.

Built for Long-Term Success

Technology solutions designed to evolve alongside your workplace and business objectives.

Building Better Collaboration Environments.

  1. 1

    Assess

    Understand how your employees collaborate, present information, communicate with customers, and use meeting spaces throughout your organization.

  2. 2

    Design

    Develop integrated AV solutions that combine conferencing, presentation technology, digital displays, sound systems, and workplace collaboration tools.

  3. 3

    Deploy

    Install, integrate, configure, and test audio visual systems while ensuring seamless integration with your existing technology infrastructure.

  4. 4

    Support

    Provide ongoing maintenance, updates, user support, and system optimization to ensure reliable day-to-day performance.

  5. 5

    Evolve

    Expand collaboration capabilities, modernize meeting environments, and adapt workplace technology as your organization continues to grow.

Related Solutions

What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.

Create Work spaces Built for Collaboration.

The way people work has changed—and the technology supporting them should evolve as well.

Whether you're building new meeting spaces, modernizing boardrooms, deploying digital signage, or improving collaboration across multiple locations, Uniserve provides integrated audio-visual solutions designed around your business.

Speak with one of our AV specialists to discover how the right collaboration technology can improve communication, increase engagement, and create better workplace experiences.

Speak With an AV Specialist