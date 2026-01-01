Business Communications
Unified communications platforms that extend collaboration beyond the meeting room through voice, messaging, and Microsoft Teams.Explore Business Communications
The modern workplace depends on clear communication, effective collaboration, and engaging presentation environments. Uniserve designs, deploys, and supports integrated audio visual solutions that transform meeting rooms, boardrooms, classrooms, and collaborative workspaces into connected environments where people communicate, present, and work together more effectively.
Today's workplaces are built around communication.
Employees collaborate across offices and remote locations. Customers expect engaging presentations. Teams rely on video conferencing. Digital displays share information throughout facilities.
Modern audio-visual technology has become an essential part of how organizations operate.
At Uniserve, we design integrated AV environments that combine presentation technology, conferencing systems, digital signage, sound systems, and workplace collaboration tools into solutions that improve communication, productivity, and the overall workplace experience.
Because Audio Visual Solutions integrates with our Network & Connectivity, Structured Cabling, Business Communications, and Managed IT Services, every system becomes part of a connected technology environment—not another standalone installation.
Integrated boardroom environments combining displays, conferencing systems, wireless presentation tools, and intuitive room controls.
Professional video conferencing solutions supporting hybrid work, remote collaboration, and seamless communication across multiple locations.
Dynamic digital display solutions delivering internal communications, visitor information, promotional content, and operational messaging.
Professional sound systems designed for meeting rooms, conference facilities, educational environments, and commercial spaces.
Reliable paging and communication systems supporting day-to-day operations, announcements, emergency communications, and facility-wide messaging.
Professional installation of projectors, large-format displays, interactive screens, and presentation environments tailored to your workplace.
Complete planning, installation, integration, testing, and support delivered through one experienced technology partner.
Strategic planning that aligns meeting technologies, collaboration tools, room design, and future workplace requirements with your business objectives.
The best collaboration technology disappears into the background, allowing people to focus on communication—not equipment.
Solutions designed to improve communication, engagement, and productivity across modern workplaces.
Audio-visual technologies are seamlessly integrated with networking, structured cabling, communications platforms, and IT infrastructure.
Experienced deployment teams delivering reliable installations with minimal disruption to your business.
AV environments designed to support future expansion, evolving collaboration needs, and changing workplace expectations.
One experienced team responsible for planning, deployment, integration, and ongoing support.
Technology solutions designed to evolve alongside your workplace and business objectives.
Understand how your employees collaborate, present information, communicate with customers, and use meeting spaces throughout your organization.
Develop integrated AV solutions that combine conferencing, presentation technology, digital displays, sound systems, and workplace collaboration tools.
Install, integrate, configure, and test audio visual systems while ensuring seamless integration with your existing technology infrastructure.
Provide ongoing maintenance, updates, user support, and system optimization to ensure reliable day-to-day performance.
Expand collaboration capabilities, modernize meeting environments, and adapt workplace technology as your organization continues to grow.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Unified communications platforms that extend collaboration beyond the meeting room through voice, messaging, and Microsoft Teams.Explore Business Communications
Professional network infrastructure supporting reliable audio visual deployments and future workplace expansion.Explore Structured Cabling
Reliable business connectivity enabling conferencing, cloud collaboration, streaming, and modern workplace communications.Explore Internet & Connectivity
The way people work has changed—and the technology supporting them should evolve as well.
Whether you're building new meeting spaces, modernizing boardrooms, deploying digital signage, or improving collaboration across multiple locations, Uniserve provides integrated audio-visual solutions designed around your business.
Speak with one of our AV specialists to discover how the right collaboration technology can improve communication, increase engagement, and create better workplace experiences.