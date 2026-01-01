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Prepared Before the Unexpected Happens.

Business interruptions are inevitable. Whether caused by cyberattacks, hardware failures, human error, or natural disasters, how quickly your organization recovers can determine the impact on your customers, operations, and reputation. Uniserve delivers integrated Backup & Disaster Recovery solutions that protect your critical systems, minimize downtime, and help your organization recover with confidence through resilient Canadian infrastructure and proven recovery processes.

Recovery Matters More Than Backup.

How quickly can your business recover?

Modern business continuity depends on having reliable backups, tested recovery plans, resilient infrastructure, and clearly defined recovery objectives that minimize operational disruption.

Uniserve helps organizations prepare before unexpected events occur by delivering managed backup, disaster recovery, replication, cloud recovery, and business continuity services designed around operational resilience—not simply data storage.

Whether protecting Microsoft 365, cloud workloads, business applications, or critical infrastructure, our solutions help ensure your business can recover quickly when it matters most.

Managed Backup

Reliable backup solutions protecting business-critical systems, cloud workloads, servers, endpoints, and Microsoft 365 environments.

  • SaaS Backup

    Protect Microsoft 365, cloud collaboration platforms, and SaaS applications from accidental deletion, ransomware, and data loss.

  • Endpoint Backup

    Secure backup protection for desktops, laptops, and remote users supporting today's distributed workforce.

  • Backup Verification

    Automated verification processes confirm backup integrity and ensure recovery data is available when needed.

  • Replication Services

    Continuous replication of critical workloads and systems designed to support high availability and accelerated recovery.

  • Disaster Recovery Planning

    Recovery strategies built around Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO), ensuring recovery priorities align with business requirements.

  • Disaster Recovery Testing

    Regular testing and validation of recovery processes provide confidence that backup and disaster recovery plans will perform as expected.

  • Warm-Site Hosting

    Canadian infrastructure ready to support rapid recovery and business continuity following significant operational disruptions.

Why Uniserve

Prepared Before the Unexpected Happens.

Business continuity begins long before a disruption occurs.

Recovery-Focused Strategy

Solutions designed around recovery outcomes—not simply storing backup data.

Canadian Infrastructure

Recovery services supported by secure Canadian infrastructure and data residency.

Proven Recovery Processes

Defined recovery procedures, testing, and validation reduce uncertainty during critical events.

Business Continuity Expertise

Technology planning aligned with operational resilience and long-term business continuity.

Modern Ransomware Recovery

Recovery strategies designed to address today's evolving cyber threats while supporting rapid restoration.

One Integrated Technology Partner

Backup, recovery, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud services working together through one accountable provider.

A Recovery Strategy Built Before It's Needed.

  1. 1

    Assess

    We identify your critical business systems, applications, recovery priorities, and operational risks to establish Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) that align with your business requirements.

  2. 2

    Protect

    Managed backups, cloud protection, replication services, and secure Canadian infrastructure work together to safeguard your critical business data and systems.

  3. 3

    Validate

    Regular backup verification and scheduled disaster recovery testing confirm that your recovery plans are working and your data can be restored when it's needed most.

  4. 4

    Recover

    When an incident occurs, systems and applications are restored according to your defined Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO), minimizing operational disruption and helping your business resume normal operations as quickly as possible.

  5. 5

    Improve

    Recovery strategies are continuously reviewed, tested, and refined as your business, technology environment, and operational requirements evolve—ensuring your organization remains prepared for future challenges.

Related Solutions

What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.

Be Ready Before Recovery Becomes Critical.

The best recovery strategy is the one that's already been planned, tested, and validated before it's ever needed.

Whether you're strengthening backup capabilities, preparing for ransomware, improving disaster recovery planning, or modernizing business continuity, Uniserve provides the expertise and infrastructure to help protect your organization.

Schedule a Recovery Readiness Assessment and discover how a proactive approach to backup and disaster recovery can reduce downtime, protect critical operations, and keep your business moving forward.

Assess Your Recovery Readiness