Proactive Cybersecurity
Protect users, devices, and business data through layered security services, continuous monitoring, and proactive risk management.Explore Proactive Cybersecurity
Business interruptions are inevitable. Whether caused by cyberattacks, hardware failures, human error, or natural disasters, how quickly your organization recovers can determine the impact on your customers, operations, and reputation. Uniserve delivers integrated Backup & Disaster Recovery solutions that protect your critical systems, minimize downtime, and help your organization recover with confidence through resilient Canadian infrastructure and proven recovery processes.
How quickly can your business recover?
Modern business continuity depends on having reliable backups, tested recovery plans, resilient infrastructure, and clearly defined recovery objectives that minimize operational disruption.
Uniserve helps organizations prepare before unexpected events occur by delivering managed backup, disaster recovery, replication, cloud recovery, and business continuity services designed around operational resilience—not simply data storage.
Whether protecting Microsoft 365, cloud workloads, business applications, or critical infrastructure, our solutions help ensure your business can recover quickly when it matters most.
Reliable backup solutions protecting business-critical systems, cloud workloads, servers, endpoints, and Microsoft 365 environments.
Protect Microsoft 365, cloud collaboration platforms, and SaaS applications from accidental deletion, ransomware, and data loss.
Secure backup protection for desktops, laptops, and remote users supporting today's distributed workforce.
Automated verification processes confirm backup integrity and ensure recovery data is available when needed.
Continuous replication of critical workloads and systems designed to support high availability and accelerated recovery.
Recovery strategies built around Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO), ensuring recovery priorities align with business requirements.
Regular testing and validation of recovery processes provide confidence that backup and disaster recovery plans will perform as expected.
Canadian infrastructure ready to support rapid recovery and business continuity following significant operational disruptions.
Business continuity begins long before a disruption occurs.
Solutions designed around recovery outcomes—not simply storing backup data.
Recovery services supported by secure Canadian infrastructure and data residency.
Defined recovery procedures, testing, and validation reduce uncertainty during critical events.
Technology planning aligned with operational resilience and long-term business continuity.
Recovery strategies designed to address today's evolving cyber threats while supporting rapid restoration.
Backup, recovery, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud services working together through one accountable provider.
We identify your critical business systems, applications, recovery priorities, and operational risks to establish Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) that align with your business requirements.
Managed backups, cloud protection, replication services, and secure Canadian infrastructure work together to safeguard your critical business data and systems.
Regular backup verification and scheduled disaster recovery testing confirm that your recovery plans are working and your data can be restored when it's needed most.
When an incident occurs, systems and applications are restored according to your defined Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO), minimizing operational disruption and helping your business resume normal operations as quickly as possible.
Recovery strategies are continuously reviewed, tested, and refined as your business, technology environment, and operational requirements evolve—ensuring your organization remains prepared for future challenges.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Protect users, devices, and business data through layered security services, continuous monitoring, and proactive risk management.Explore Proactive Cybersecurity
Protect critical business information with resilient backup, recovery, and business continuity solutions.Explore Backup & Disaster Recovery
Reliable networks, communications, and infrastructure that support your users, locations, and business operations.Explore Network & Connectivity
The best recovery strategy is the one that's already been planned, tested, and validated before it's ever needed.
Whether you're strengthening backup capabilities, preparing for ransomware, improving disaster recovery planning, or modernizing business continuity, Uniserve provides the expertise and infrastructure to help protect your organization.
Schedule a Recovery Readiness Assessment and discover how a proactive approach to backup and disaster recovery can reduce downtime, protect critical operations, and keep your business moving forward.