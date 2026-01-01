Choosing a data centre isn't simply about where your servers are located. It's about choosing a partner responsible for the infrastructure your business depends on every day. Many providers lease space from third-party facilities. Uniserve takes a different approach by owning, operating, and supporting Canadian data centres designed to deliver long-term reliability, security, operational accountability, and business continuity.

When your infrastructure provider also owns the facilities your technology depends on, responsibility becomes clearer, support becomes more responsive, and long-term planning becomes more strategic. That's the difference between purchasing hosting services and partnering with an infrastructure owner invested in your organization's long-term success.

When your infrastructure provider also owns the facilities your technology depends on, responsibility becomes clearer, support becomes more responsive, and long-term planning becomes more strategic. That's the difference between purchasing hosting services and partnering with an infrastructure owner invested in your organization's long-term success.

Whether you're colocating critical infrastructure, migrating applications, modernizing hosting environments, or preparing for future growth, our facilities provide the resilient foundation that supports your technology strategy today—and tomorrow.