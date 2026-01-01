Cloud Infrastructure
Flexible public, private, and hybrid cloud platforms extending your infrastructure beyond the data centre.Explore Cloud Infrastructure
Your business depends on infrastructure that is secure, resilient, and always available. At Uniserve, we don't simply provide data centre services—we own, operate, and continuously invest in the Canadian infrastructure that powers them. From enterprise colocation and managed hosting to Smart Hands support and infrastructure operations, our Canadian-owned facilities provide the reliability, accountability, and operational confidence organizations need to support mission-critical workloads.
Choosing a data centre isn't simply about where your servers are located. It's about choosing a partner responsible for the infrastructure your business depends on every day. Many providers lease space from third-party facilities. Uniserve takes a different approach by owning, operating, and supporting Canadian data centres designed to deliver long-term reliability, security, operational accountability, and business continuity.
When your infrastructure provider also owns the facilities your technology depends on, responsibility becomes clearer, support becomes more responsive, and long-term planning becomes more strategic. That's the difference between purchasing hosting services and partnering with an infrastructure owner invested in your organization's long-term success.
When your infrastructure provider also owns the facilities your technology depends on, responsibility becomes clearer, support becomes more responsive, and long-term planning becomes more strategic. That's the difference between purchasing hosting services and partnering with an infrastructure owner invested in your organization's long-term success.
Whether you're colocating critical infrastructure, migrating applications, modernizing hosting environments, or preparing for future growth, our facilities provide the resilient foundation that supports your technology strategy today—and tomorrow.
Secure rack space, power, connectivity, and environmental controls within Canadian-owned facilities designed for mission-critical operations.
Fully managed hosting environments supported by experienced infrastructure professionals responsible for day-to-day operations, monitoring, and ongoing optimization.
Dedicated infrastructure providing predictable performance, enhanced security, and complete operational control for business-critical workloads.
Reliable, professionally managed hosting services that provide dependable infrastructure while reducing operational complexity.
Experienced on-site technicians providing remote assistance, equipment installation, troubleshooting, maintenance, and infrastructure support within our facilities.
Flexible rack space, power distribution, structured cabling, equipment deployment, and infrastructure management supporting organizations of every size.
Continuous operational monitoring, preventative maintenance, environmental management, and infrastructure oversight that keep critical systems performing reliably.
Long-term investment in Canadian facilities, capacity, and infrastructure supporting future business growth and evolving technology requirements.
Infrastructure ownership creates accountability that simply can't be outsourced.
Purpose-built Canadian infrastructure supporting sovereignty, compliance, and long-term operational confidence.
High availability architecture, redundant power systems, environmental controls, and resilient facility operations designed to support continuous business operations.
Layered physical security, controlled facility access, environmental monitoring, and operational oversight protecting critical infrastructure.
One organization responsible for both the infrastructure and the services delivered from it.
Continuous investment in Canadian facilities, capacity, technology, and operational excellence supporting future growth.
Integrated with Managed IT Services, Network & Connectivity, Cloud Infrastructure, and Business Continuity to create one connected technology ecosystem.
Understand your infrastructure requirements, operational priorities, compliance obligations, growth plans, and workload requirements.
Recommend the right combination of colocation, managed hosting, dedicated infrastructure, connectivity, and resilience based on your business objectives.
Implement infrastructure, migrate workloads, configure hosting environments, and establish monitoring, operational processes, and facility support.
Provide continuous facility operations, Smart Hands services, infrastructure monitoring, environmental management, and ongoing operational support.
Expand infrastructure capacity, modernize technology, improve resiliency, and support changing business requirements through ongoing investment and strategic planning
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Flexible public, private, and hybrid cloud platforms extending your infrastructure beyond the data centre.Explore Cloud Infrastructure
Enterprise infrastructure platforms supporting business applications, virtualization, AI workloads, and long-term scalability.Explore Storage, Compute & Virtualization
Integrated disaster recovery, backup, replication, and resilient infrastructure solutions protecting business-critical operations.Explore Business Continuity Infrastructure
Your infrastructure deserves more than a hosting provider.
It deserves a partner that owns, operates, supports, and continually invests in the facilities your business depends on.
Whether you're evaluating colocation, managed hosting, infrastructure modernization, or long-term capacity planning, Uniserve provides Canadian-owned facilities designed to support your organization with confidence today and well into the future.
Speak with one of our infrastructure specialists to discuss a data centre strategy built around resilience, accountability, and long-term success.