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Confidence Through Continuous Protection.

Cybersecurity isn't a product—it's an ongoing commitment to protecting your people, your data, and your business. Uniserve delivers proactive cybersecurity services that continuously monitor, detect, respond to, and help recover from evolving threats. Through an integrated approach to security operations, compliance, employee awareness, and infrastructure protection, we help organizations reduce risk while building long-term operational resilience.

Cybersecurity Is a Business Strategy.

Modern cybersecurity isn't measured by how many attacks are blocked—it's measured by how well your business continues to operate despite them.

Today's organizations face an evolving threat landscape that includes ransomware, identity compromise, phishing attacks, insider threats, software vulnerabilities, and increasingly sophisticated AI-assisted attacks.

Protecting against these risks requires more than security software.

It requires continuous monitoring, rapid response, proactive risk management, employee education, and an experienced security partner working behind the scenes every day.

Uniserve helps organizations move beyond reactive security by delivering managed cybersecurity services that strengthen resilience, support compliance, and protect the systems your business depends on.

Our Services Prevention

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  • Managed Endpoint Protection

    Layered endpoint security protecting desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices.

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  • Patch Management

    Continuous operating system and application updates that reduce exposure to known vulnerabilities.

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  • Security Awareness Training

    Ongoing employee education that helps users recognize phishing attempts, social engineering, and emerging cyber threats.

    Explore Data Centre & Cloud

Detection

Continuous visibility across your technology environment.

Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

Around-the-clock monitoring designed to identify suspicious activity before it disrupts business operations.

Identity Threat Detection & Response

Continuous monitoring and preventative maintenance reduce disruptions before they affect your business.

SIEM Monitoring

Centralized collection and analysis of security events across your technology environment, providing greater visibility into emerging threats.

CVE Monitoring

Continuous monitoring of newly disclosed vulnerabilities that may affect your infrastructure, applications, and critical systems.

Other Services

Response

Respond quickly when threats are detected.

Security investigations, incident response coordination, containment, remediation guidance, and ongoing support help reduce the impact of security events.

Recovery

Restore operations with confidence.

Integrated recovery planning, backup coordination, business continuity support, and post-incident improvement planning help strengthen resilience for the future.

Why Uniserve

Confidence Through Continuous Protection.

Cybersecurity works best when it's continuous—not reactive.

Continuous Monitoring

Security services operating around the clock to identify threats early.

Layered Protection

Multiple technologies and processes working together to reduce organizational risk.

Compliance Support

Helping organizations strengthen governance, reporting, and regulatory readiness.

Canadian-Based Security Expertise

Experienced professionals supporting your organization with practical security guidance.

Integrated Technology Platform

Cybersecurity working seamlessly alongside Managed IT Services, Network & Connectivity, and Data Centre & Cloud.

Built for Long-Term Resilience

Security strategies designed to evolve alongside your business and the changing threat landscape.

A Proactive Approach to Everyday IT Operations

  1. 1

    Assess

    Understand your users, technology environment, operational priorities, and business objectives.

  2. 2

    Protect

    Implement monitoring, endpoint management, Microsoft 365 administration, infrastructure management, and support processes.

  3. 3

    Monitor

    Continuously monitor infrastructure, servers, networks, cloud services, and endpoints to identify issues before users are affected.

  4. 4

    Support

    Resolve incidents quickly while proactively maintaining the health, security, and performance of your technology environment.

  5. 5

    Improve

    Review performance, lifecycle planning, reporting, and technology recommendations that help your IT environment evolve alongside your business.

Related Solutions

What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop

Technology Should Never Slow Your Business Down.

Whether you're looking to fully outsource IT operations or strengthen your existing technology team, Uniserve provides the expertise, processes, and ongoing support needed to keep your business running smoothly every day.

Speak with one of our IT specialists to discover how proactive infrastructure management and responsive user support can reduce downtime, improve productivity, and simplify technology management.

Speak With an IT Specialist