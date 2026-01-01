Proactive Cybersecurity
Protect users, devices, and business data through layered security services, continuous monitoring, and proactive risk management.Explore Proactive Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity isn't a product—it's an ongoing commitment to protecting your people, your data, and your business. Uniserve delivers proactive cybersecurity services that continuously monitor, detect, respond to, and help recover from evolving threats. Through an integrated approach to security operations, compliance, employee awareness, and infrastructure protection, we help organizations reduce risk while building long-term operational resilience.
Modern cybersecurity isn't measured by how many attacks are blocked—it's measured by how well your business continues to operate despite them.
Today's organizations face an evolving threat landscape that includes ransomware, identity compromise, phishing attacks, insider threats, software vulnerabilities, and increasingly sophisticated AI-assisted attacks.
Protecting against these risks requires more than security software.
It requires continuous monitoring, rapid response, proactive risk management, employee education, and an experienced security partner working behind the scenes every day.
Uniserve helps organizations move beyond reactive security by delivering managed cybersecurity services that strengthen resilience, support compliance, and protect the systems your business depends on.
Layered endpoint security protecting desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices.
Continuous operating system and application updates that reduce exposure to known vulnerabilities.
Ongoing employee education that helps users recognize phishing attempts, social engineering, and emerging cyber threats.
Continuous visibility across your technology environment.
Around-the-clock monitoring designed to identify suspicious activity before it disrupts business operations.
Continuous monitoring and preventative maintenance reduce disruptions before they affect your business.
Centralized collection and analysis of security events across your technology environment, providing greater visibility into emerging threats.
Continuous monitoring of newly disclosed vulnerabilities that may affect your infrastructure, applications, and critical systems.
Respond quickly when threats are detected.
Security investigations, incident response coordination, containment, remediation guidance, and ongoing support help reduce the impact of security events.
Restore operations with confidence.
Integrated recovery planning, backup coordination, business continuity support, and post-incident improvement planning help strengthen resilience for the future.
Cybersecurity works best when it's continuous—not reactive.
Security services operating around the clock to identify threats early.
Multiple technologies and processes working together to reduce organizational risk.
Helping organizations strengthen governance, reporting, and regulatory readiness.
Experienced professionals supporting your organization with practical security guidance.
Cybersecurity working seamlessly alongside Managed IT Services, Network & Connectivity, and Data Centre & Cloud.
Security strategies designed to evolve alongside your business and the changing threat landscape.
Understand your users, technology environment, operational priorities, and business objectives.
Implement monitoring, endpoint management, Microsoft 365 administration, infrastructure management, and support processes.
Continuously monitor infrastructure, servers, networks, cloud services, and endpoints to identify issues before users are affected.
Resolve incidents quickly while proactively maintaining the health, security, and performance of your technology environment.
Review performance, lifecycle planning, reporting, and technology recommendations that help your IT environment evolve alongside your business.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop
Protect users, devices, and business data through layered security services, continuous monitoring, and proactive risk management.Explore Proactive Cybersecurity
Protect critical business information with resilient backup, recovery, and business continuity solutions.Explore Backup & Disaster Recovery
Reliable networks, communications, and infrastructure that support your users, locations, and business operations.Explore Network & Connectivity
Whether you're looking to fully outsource IT operations or strengthen your existing technology team, Uniserve provides the expertise, processes, and ongoing support needed to keep your business running smoothly every day.
Speak with one of our IT specialists to discover how proactive infrastructure management and responsive user support can reduce downtime, improve productivity, and simplify technology management.