Data Centre Services
Canadian-owned facilities providing colocation, managed hosting, Smart Hands services, and resilient infrastructure supporting your cloud strategy.Explore Data Centre Services
Your business applications are only as reliable as the infrastructure supporting them. Uniserve delivers enterprise storage, compute, and virtualization solutions that provide the performance, scalability, and resilience modern organizations need to support critical applications, evolving workloads, and long-term growth. Backed by Canadian infrastructure and integrated connectivity, our platforms are designed to grow alongside your business.
Business growth demands more from your technology every year.
Applications become more complex. Data volumes increase. Users expect faster performance. New workloads require additional computing power, greater storage capacity, and infrastructure that can adapt without disrupting operations.
At Uniserve, we design storage, compute, and virtualization platforms that balance performance, resilience, scalability, and operational efficiency. Rather than treating infrastructure as isolated hardware, we build integrated environments where storage, compute, networking, cloud platforms, and virtualization work together to support your business objectives.
The result is infrastructure that performs reliably today while remaining flexible enough to support tomorrow's growth.
Scalable storage platforms designed to protect business data while delivering the performance, capacity, and availability modern organizations require.
Enterprise compute environments supporting business-critical applications, databases, virtualization platforms, and high-performance workloads.
Modern virtualization platforms that improve resource utilization, simplify infrastructure management, increase flexibility, and support rapid business growth.
Infrastructure architectures designed to minimize downtime through redundancy, failover capabilities, and resilient system design.
Continuous monitoring, tuning, and optimization that ensure infrastructure continues performing as business demands evolve.
Ongoing management, monitoring, maintenance, and lifecycle planning delivered by experienced infrastructure specialists.
Seamless integration between on-premises environments, cloud platforms, and Canadian data centres creating one unified infrastructure ecosystem.
It is the invisible foundation that enables applications, workloads, and business systems to perform reliably across the entire infrastructure platform.
Modern infrastructure should never limit business growth.
Extensive experience designing, deploying, and managing enterprise storage, compute, virtualization, and hybrid infrastructure environments.
Infrastructure optimized to support demanding business applications while maintaining reliability and operational efficiency.
Redundant infrastructure, resilient connectivity, and high-availability design supporting continuous business operations.
Storage, compute, cloud, networking, and data centre services operating together within one integrated Canadian technology platform.
Continuous monitoring, lifecycle management, optimization, and operational support delivered by experienced infrastructure professionals.
Infrastructure platforms built to evolve as business requirements, workloads, and technology continue to change.
Understand your applications, workloads, performance requirements, growth plans, and operational priorities.
Develop storage, compute, virtualization, and connectivity architectures aligned with business objectives, scalability requirements, and future growth.
Implement infrastructure platforms, migrate workloads, integrate cloud environments, and establish operational management processes.
Continuously monitor infrastructure performance, capacity, resilience, and workload efficiency while proactively identifying opportunities for improvement.
Expand infrastructure, support emerging technologies, optimize workloads, and modernize environments as your business continues to grow.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Canadian-owned facilities providing colocation, managed hosting, Smart Hands services, and resilient infrastructure supporting your cloud strategy.Explore Data Centre Services
Public, private, and hybrid cloud environments extend infrastructure flexibility while supporting workload optimization.Explore Cloud Infrastructure
Integrated backup, disaster recovery, replication, and resilient infrastructure protecting cloud workloads and critical business systems.Explore Business Continuity Infrastructure
Business applications continue to evolve. Your infrastructure should evolve with them.
Whether you're modernizing legacy systems, expanding capacity, improving virtualization, or supporting high-performance workloads, Uniserve provides enterprise infrastructure designed to deliver performance, resilience, and long-term scalability.
Speak with one of our infrastructure specialists to review your current environment and discover how the right storage, compute, and virtualization strategy can support your business today while preparing for future growth.