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Infrastructure Begins Below the Surface.

Every reliable network starts with a solid physical foundation. Uniserve delivers enterprise structured cabling solutions that support high-performance networks, modern workplaces, and future business growth. Backed by the proven expertise of Megawire, our certified technicians design, install, and support structured cabling infrastructure for organizations across Canada.

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The Foundation Behind Every Connected Business.

Technology is only as reliable as the infrastructure supporting it.

Servers, wireless networks, security systems, collaboration platforms, cloud services, and business applications all depend on properly designed and professionally installed cabling infrastructure.

At Uniserve, structured cabling is more than installation—it's infrastructure planning. Our experienced technicians work alongside contractors, facility managers, IT teams, and project stakeholders to design and deploy scalable fibre and Ethernet networks that support today's operational needs while preparing for tomorrow's growth.

From new construction and office expansions to infrastructure modernization and large-scale enterprise deployments, we build physical network environments designed for long-term performance and reliability.

Business Outcomes

  • Build a reliable network foundation
  • Support high-performance business applications
  • Prepare infrastructure for future growth
  • Improve network reliability
  • Simplify future expansion
  • Reduce long-term infrastructure costs
  • Deliver projects with confidence

Core Services

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  • Structured Cabling Design

    Design scalable structured cabling systems that support business growth, evolving technologies, and long-term operational reliability.

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  • Fibre Optic Installation

    High-performance fibre infrastructure supporting enterprise connectivity, campus environments, data centres, and high-bandwidth applications.

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  • Ethernet Cabling

    Professional installation of structured Ethernet cabling supporting voice, data, wireless access points, security systems, and business networks.

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  • Network Rack Installation

    Design, installation, organization, and optimization of network racks, cabinets, patch panels, cable management, and communications rooms.

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  • Network Infrastructure Deployment

    Complete deployment services for office expansions, relocations, new construction, and enterprise infrastructure projects.

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  • Certified Installation Teams

    Experienced technicians with industry certifications, working-at-heights certification, and extensive enterprise deployment experience.

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  • Design-Build Project Delivery

    Collaborative project planning, design coordination, installation, testing, documentation, and project management delivered through one experienced team.

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  • Infrastructure Testing & Documentation

    Comprehensive testing, certification, labelling, and documentation ensure infrastructure performs reliably and is ready for future expansion.

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Why Uniserve

Infrastructure Begins Below the Surface.

The quality of your physical infrastructure influences every technology investment that follows.

Proven Deployment Experience

Successful delivery of structured cabling projects across commercial, industrial, institutional, and enterprise environments.

Certified Technical Teams

Experienced technicians delivering installations safely, professionally, and to recognized industry standards.

Fibre Infrastructure Expertise

Advanced fibre deployment supporting high-performance networks, campus environments, and Canadian data centre connectivity.

Enterprise Project Delivery

Coordinated deployments supporting contractors, facility managers, IT departments, and multi-site organizations.

Integrated Technology Platform

Structured cabling designed to support Managed IT Services, Network & Connectivity, Physical Security, Audio Visual, and Data Centre & Cloud infrastructure.

Built for Long-Term Growth

Infrastructure planned with expansion, scalability, and future technology requirements in mind.

Building Communications Around the Way You Work.

  1. 1

    Assess

    Review your facility, operational requirements, technology plans, and future expansion objectives.

  2. 2

    Design

    Develop structured cabling layouts, fibre pathways, equipment locations, communications rooms, and infrastructure plans aligned with your business requirements.

  3. 3

    Deploy

    Install, terminate, test, certify, and document structured cabling systems using certified technicians and proven project methodologies.

  4. 4

    Validate

    Verify network performance, complete infrastructure testing, provide documentation, and ensure systems are ready for production.

  5. 5

    Support

    Continue supporting infrastructure expansions, upgrades, relocations, and modernization projects as your organization evolves.

Related Solutions

What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.

Build the Right Foundation from the Start.

Reliable technology begins with reliable infrastructure.

Whether you're constructing a new facility, expanding existing offices, upgrading network infrastructure, or modernizing your workplace, Uniserve delivers structured cabling solutions designed for performance, scalability, and long-term success.

Request a Site Review and discover how professionally designed infrastructure can support your technology investments today while preparing your organization for future growth.

Request a Site Review