Internet & Connectivity
Enterprise connectivity services that operate over professionally designed physical network infrastructure.Explore Internet & Connectivity
Every reliable network starts with a solid physical foundation. Uniserve delivers enterprise structured cabling solutions that support high-performance networks, modern workplaces, and future business growth. Backed by the proven expertise of Megawire, our certified technicians design, install, and support structured cabling infrastructure for organizations across Canada.
Technology is only as reliable as the infrastructure supporting it.
Servers, wireless networks, security systems, collaboration platforms, cloud services, and business applications all depend on properly designed and professionally installed cabling infrastructure.
At Uniserve, structured cabling is more than installation—it's infrastructure planning. Our experienced technicians work alongside contractors, facility managers, IT teams, and project stakeholders to design and deploy scalable fibre and Ethernet networks that support today's operational needs while preparing for tomorrow's growth.
From new construction and office expansions to infrastructure modernization and large-scale enterprise deployments, we build physical network environments designed for long-term performance and reliability.
Design scalable structured cabling systems that support business growth, evolving technologies, and long-term operational reliability.
High-performance fibre infrastructure supporting enterprise connectivity, campus environments, data centres, and high-bandwidth applications.
Professional installation of structured Ethernet cabling supporting voice, data, wireless access points, security systems, and business networks.
Design, installation, organization, and optimization of network racks, cabinets, patch panels, cable management, and communications rooms.
Complete deployment services for office expansions, relocations, new construction, and enterprise infrastructure projects.
Experienced technicians with industry certifications, working-at-heights certification, and extensive enterprise deployment experience.
Collaborative project planning, design coordination, installation, testing, documentation, and project management delivered through one experienced team.
Comprehensive testing, certification, labelling, and documentation ensure infrastructure performs reliably and is ready for future expansion.
The quality of your physical infrastructure influences every technology investment that follows.
Successful delivery of structured cabling projects across commercial, industrial, institutional, and enterprise environments.
Experienced technicians delivering installations safely, professionally, and to recognized industry standards.
Advanced fibre deployment supporting high-performance networks, campus environments, and Canadian data centre connectivity.
Coordinated deployments supporting contractors, facility managers, IT departments, and multi-site organizations.
Structured cabling designed to support Managed IT Services, Network & Connectivity, Physical Security, Audio Visual, and Data Centre & Cloud infrastructure.
Infrastructure planned with expansion, scalability, and future technology requirements in mind.
Review your facility, operational requirements, technology plans, and future expansion objectives.
Develop structured cabling layouts, fibre pathways, equipment locations, communications rooms, and infrastructure plans aligned with your business requirements.
Install, terminate, test, certify, and document structured cabling systems using certified technicians and proven project methodologies.
Verify network performance, complete infrastructure testing, provide documentation, and ensure systems are ready for production.
Continue supporting infrastructure expansions, upgrades, relocations, and modernization projects as your organization evolves.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Enterprise connectivity services that operate over professionally designed physical network infrastructure.Explore Internet & Connectivity
Integrated access control, surveillance, and intelligent building technologies supported by resilient structured cabling infrastructure.Explore Physical Security & Smart Building
Enterprise data centre infrastructure supported by high-performance fibre connectivity and professionally installed network infrastructure.Explore Data Centre Services
Reliable technology begins with reliable infrastructure.
Whether you're constructing a new facility, expanding existing offices, upgrading network infrastructure, or modernizing your workplace, Uniserve delivers structured cabling solutions designed for performance, scalability, and long-term success.
Request a Site Review and discover how professionally designed infrastructure can support your technology investments today while preparing your organization for future growth.