Nothing to prove
From core infrastructure to full-scale IT, we’ve got the numbers and the track record to back you up.
For over 30 years, we’ve helped Canadian businesses stay ahead with secure, streamlined, and future-ready IT solutions. From our roots in Vancouver to coast-to-coast coverage, we deliver the infrastructure and expertise that keeps your business running, so you can keep growing.
From core infrastructure to full-scale IT, we’ve got the numbers and the track record to back you up.
“Even though we have an internal IT team, we’ve found that using Uniserve has helped push many of our projects forward. It’s allowed our team to get more day-to-day work completed.”
Technology has become a strategic business asset. Today's organizations need more than technical support — they need experienced leaders who can align technology, security, connectivity, cloud, and infrastructure with business objectives.
Whether augmenting an existing IT team, supporting a CIO, or acting as a trusted technology partner, Uniserve brings together experienced professionals across operations, technology, infrastructure, cybersecurity, connectivity, and business leadership. Our team works alongside clients to reduce complexity, manage risk, identify new opportunities, and build the technology foundation needed to support growth, resilience, and what's next.
Gautam leads Uniserve's vision to become one of Canada's premier providers of managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and data centre solutions. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and client success, he works closely with organizations to ensure technology investments support business objectives and long-term growth. His leadership is helping transform Uniserve into a modern, client-centric technology partner built for what's next.
Steve works directly with clients to understand their operational challenges and identify technology solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes. With extensive experience helping organizations align infrastructure, connectivity, cybersecurity, and managed services with strategic goals, Steve focuses on building long-term relationships and ensuring clients receive the guidance, responsiveness, and expertise needed to support growth and resilience.
Kwin brings decades of experience building, operating, and scaling technology businesses. His strategic perspective helps guide Uniserve's continued evolution as an integrated technology and infrastructure provider. Drawing on deep expertise across telecommunications, managed services, cloud infrastructure, and business operations, Kwin helps ensure Uniserve continues to deliver practical, forward-thinking solutions that create long-term value for clients.
John leads service delivery and operational excellence across Uniserve's national footprint. Working closely with clients, technical teams, and leadership, he helps ensure technology environments remain secure, reliable, and aligned with business objectives. With extensive experience spanning cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, networking, and enterprise operations, John focuses on creating efficient processes, improving service responsiveness, and delivering a consistent client experience. His leadership helps organizations gain the confidence that critical technology systems are being proactively managed and continuously improved.
Jake oversees the technology strategy, architecture, and infrastructure that power Uniserve's services. With deep expertise in networking, cloud environments, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and enterprise systems, he helps clients navigate complex technology challenges while preparing for future growth. Whether supporting critical infrastructure projects, cloud initiatives, connectivity solutions, or technology modernization efforts, Jake's focus is on designing scalable, resilient, and secure environments that support long-term business success.
Andy brings more than two decades of financial leadership, public company experience, and operational oversight to Uniserve. His focus on governance, risk management, financial discipline, and strategic growth helps ensure clients are partnering with a stable, well-managed organization committed to long-term success. Andy plays an important role in supporting Uniserve's continued investment in infrastructure, services, acquisitions, and innovation, providing clients with confidence in the organization's strength and future direction.
Grow your skills. Make an impact. Join a team that helps Canadian businesses thrive. We want people who think fresh, own their work, and deliver results.