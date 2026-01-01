Your IT, strong and secure
The IT and support your business needs to thrive, from day one and beyond.
Our core services
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Managed Services
Proactive IT support that catches problems before they slow you down.
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Data Centres & Cloud
Secure, Canadian-hosted storage locks down your data, protects what’s critical, and lets you work with confidence.
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Internet
Fast, reliable internet that won’t quit, keeping you connected and working without delay.
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Business Voice
Phone systems built for clear calls, so you always stay connected with your team and customers.
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About Uniserve
Operating for 30+ years, we provide reliable, secure solutions and support you can count on.
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