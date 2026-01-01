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Your IT, strong and secure

The IT and support your business needs to thrive, from day one and beyond.

Our core services

Managed Services

Proactive IT support that catches problems before they slow you down.
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Data Centres & Cloud

Secure, Canadian-hosted storage locks down your data, protects what’s critical, and lets you work with confidence.
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Internet

Fast, reliable internet that won’t quit, keeping you connected and working without delay.
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Business Voice

Phone systems built for clear calls, so you always stay connected with your team and customers.
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Teaming up with the best

Get Uniserve on your side.

We keep your systems solid so nothing stands in your way.

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Power your digital transformation with Uniserve

About Uniserve

Operating for 30+ years, we provide reliable, secure solutions and support you can count on.
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Newsroom

There's always something going on at Uniserve. Keep up with our news and insights.
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Resources

Stay up on industry trends and practical advice from our IT specialists.
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