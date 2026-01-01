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Managed Services

IT infrastructure done right

With Uniserve’s Managed IT services, your network stays fast, secure, and fully supported.

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Our managed solutions

Service Desk

Full-service IT support that keeps your systems running smoothly and your business moving forward.
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Managed Network

Secure, optimized networks that keep you connected and performing at your best.
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Managed Security

Strong cybersecurity that protects your data and systems so you can operate with confidence.
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Managed Backup

Reliable backups that keep your critical data safe and your business running, no matter what.
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Managed Storage

Scalable, secure storage designed to fit your data storage needs.
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The Uniserve difference

IT should be simple, reliable, and out of your way. Uniserve offers clear support and smart guidance to make technology work for your business goals.

  1. Access to IT Experts: Certified pros supporting your business without the expense of in-house hiring
  2. Scalable Solutions: IT that grows with your business, keeping you ready for what’s next
  3. Unwavering Reliability: Consistent IT service that keeps your operations running strong

What our clients say

"Even though we have an internal IT team, we’ve found that using Uniserve has helped push many of our projects forward. It’s allowed our team to get more day-to-day work completed.”

Michael LProcess Flow

Get Uniserve on your side.

We keep your systems solid so nothing stands in your way.

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Here for your digital transformation

Internet

Fast, reliable internet that won’t quit, keeping you connected and working without delay.
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Business Voice

Phone systems built for clear calls, so you always stay connected with your team and customers.
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Data Centres & Cloud

Secure, Canadian-hosted storage locks down your data, protects what’s critical, and lets you work with confidence.
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