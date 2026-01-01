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Data Centres & Cloud

Your business, powered and protected

With data centres strategically located in Vancouver, Calgary, and Ontario, we deliver secure, high-performance infrastructure that keeps your operations reliable and ready to scale.

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Solutions to secure access to your data

Cloud

The agility you need without the complexity. Our cloud services are secure, scalable, and tailored to your business.
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Colocation

Secure, scalable environments tailored to your business. Whether migrating or building new, we keep your operations running smoothly.
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Desktop as a Service

Enable flexible work by giving your team secure access to their desktops and applications from any device, anywhere.
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A partner you can trust

Uniserve delivers robust data centre and cloud solutions built for performance and security. We make IT easy to use, easy to trust, and easy to forget, because it just works.

  1. Canadian Sovereignty: Your data is securely housed in our Canadian data centres, ensuring compliance
  2. Proven Expertise: We've been a trusted technology partner for over 30 years
  3. Unwavering Reliability: Consistent service that keeps your operations running strong

What our clients say

“The depth of knowledge and proactive support have made a huge difference for our organization. We know our systems are secure, stable, and well managed thanks to Uniserve’s team.”

MattiBCD Electronics

Get Uniserve on your side.

We keep your systems solid so nothing stands in your way.

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Here for your digital transformation

Managed Services

Proactive IT support that solves issues before they affect your work.
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Internet

Fast, reliable connections that keep you running without interruptions.
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Business Voice

Phone systems built for clear calls, so you always stay connected with your team and customers.
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