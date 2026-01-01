Uniserve logo
Internet

Reliable internet, built for your success

High-performance internet solutions that scale with your growth.

Get in Touch

Solutions to connect what’s next

High Speed Internet

Reliable internet for your day-to-day operations and growth. Stay connected with speeds that work as hard as you do.
Learn More

Fibre

Delivering symmetrical bandwidth for lightning-fast uploads and downloads, empowering data-intensive operations.
Learn More

SD-WAN

Technology that intelligently manages traffic, prioritizes critical applications, and provides resilient multi-site connectivity.
Learn More

The Uniserve difference

For over 30 years, we've been Canada's go-to IT partner. We deliver secure, reliable solutions with the expertise and clarity that keep your business ahead.

  1. Access to IT Experts: Certified pros supporting your business without the expense of in-house hiring
  2. Scalable Solutions: IT that grows with your business, keeping you ready for what’s next
  3. Unwavering Reliability: Consistent service that keeps your operations running strong

What our clients say

“Uniserve has supported our business' IT for years. They are proactive with changing technologies and very responsive to our needs. Turnaround times are consistently impressive and their team is always patient and friendly.”

CoryCapstone asset management

Get Uniserve on your side.

Power your business with reliable, high-performance internet solutions.

Get Started

Here for your digital transformation

Managed Services

Proactive IT support that solves issues before they affect your work.
Explore Service

Business Voice

Phone systems built for clear calls that keep you connected with your team and customers.
Explore Service

Data Centres & Cloud

Feel good knowing your critical data is protected with secure, Canadian-hosted storage backing your business.
Explore Service