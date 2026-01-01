Gautam Lohia Board Chair & CEO

Gautam Lohia is an accomplished technology and infrastructure executive with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling digital platforms. He is best known as the co-founder of Applied Digital, where he played a central role in developing one of Canada’s leading digital transformation and solutions firms serving enterprise, public-sector, and global clients. Gautam has deep expertise in capital markets, digital infrastructure, enterprise technology, and strategic governance, and is widely regarded for his ability to guide high-growth organizations through operational scale and structural transformation. As Chairman of the Board of Uniserve Communications Corporation, his leadership supports the Company’s evolution into a national Digital Infrastructure Platform with a focus on secure, reliable, and scalable managed IT, cloud, connectivity, and data centre services.