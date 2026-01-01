Investor Relations
Corporate overview
Uniserve (TSX.V: USS) provides secure, reliable, and scalable IT solutions to customers across Canada. For over 30 years, we have delivered Data Centre Solutions, Managed IT Services, and Business Internet through our offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo. Our team focuses on supporting client operations with resilient network infrastructure and proven expertise in the consulting, delivery, and integration of voice, data, and media services.
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Board of Directors
Uniserve’s Board of Directors provides experienced oversight and strategic guidance to support the Company’s long-term growth and governance responsibilities. The Board is comprised of accomplished business leaders with expertise across technology, finance, capital markets, operations, and corporate governance. Together, they bring a balanced perspective that supports disciplined decision-making, accountability, and alignment with shareholder interests.
Gautam Lohia is an accomplished technology and infrastructure executive with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling digital platforms. He is best known as the co-founder of Applied Digital, where he played a central role in developing one of Canada’s leading digital transformation and solutions firms serving enterprise, public-sector, and global clients. Gautam has deep expertise in capital markets, digital infrastructure, enterprise technology, and strategic governance, and is widely regarded for his ability to guide high-growth organizations through operational scale and structural transformation. As Chairman of the Board of Uniserve Communications Corporation, his leadership supports the Company’s evolution into a national Digital Infrastructure Platform with a focus on secure, reliable, and scalable managed IT, cloud, connectivity, and data centre services.
- Director of Uniserve Communications since March 2011
- President, General Counsel, and CEO of Decker Management Ltd
- Member of the Law Society of British Columbia, Canada, since 1969
- Director of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation since 2002, and currently serves as the Lead Director and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee
- Director of Avcorp Industries Inc. (2004 – 2009)
Bringing nearly three decades of hands-on experience building, operating, and scaling Canadian technology businesses. With deep expertise across IT infrastructure, data centres, connectivity, security, and managed services, Steve has a proven track record of aligning technology solutions with real operational and revenue-driven outcomes. He is known for his practical, execution-focused leadership style and his ability to translate complex technical capabilities into scalable, customer-centric offerings. At Uniserve, Steve focuses on revenue growth, service alignment, and strengthening long-term client relationships across Canada.
Mr. He holds a Master of Science in Finance from Simon Fraser University, is a CPA with a practitioner license as well as a member of the CFA. Roger’s diverse background includes over ten years’ experience working with both public and private entities in senior executive roles, in the areas of assurance, accounting, corporate finance, capital markets, and investing. Roger also has extensive experience in seeking growth capital from oversea institutions.
Brad Scharfe holds a BA from the University of Toronto, where he majored in Commerce and Economics. Brad is an accomplished financier with over 25 years of expertise in North America’s lucrative capital markets. Brad has spearheaded financing efforts and is an expert at raising, deploying, and managing venture capital for companies. He was a successful venture capital stockbroker with Canaccord Capital Corporation, a premier Canadian investment firm, and was part of the Chairman’s Club based on outstanding achievement.
With more than 20 years’ experience operating, buying and selling small and medium-size businesses, Kwin is a seasoned professional in financing, financial modeling and corporate restructuring. Kwin has over 10 years of active board work to go along with his business experience. He has served as Board Member, Audit Committee Chair and Board Chair for Institutional, Corporate and Not-for-Profit boards.
Rony Pawar is the founder of consulting firm, Magnum Business Growth Consulting, working with SMEs to unlock their infinite growth potential. He also leads the credit risk function for North America at RB GLobal. Rony has a diverse global background in operational leadership, business consulting, credit risk management in financial services, and contact center management in the telecom sector. Rony Pawar is the award-winning author of the best selling book: Size Does Matter! Grow Your Business, Thinking Big. The book is inspired by Rony's experience in assisting businesses in diverse industries around the globe.
Graham Johnstone is a Financial Risk Professional with 20 years’ global experience in both risk management and commercial banking across six countries. Graham is a CFA Charterholder since 2013 and earned a BCom, Entrepreneurship from Royal Roads University in 2002.