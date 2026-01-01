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We keep your systems strong, so nothing slows you down

We are Uniserve

In a world of change, we're a constant you can count on

For over 30 years, we’ve helped Canadian businesses stay ahead with secure, streamlined, and future-ready IT solutions. From our roots in Vancouver to coast-to-coast coverage, we deliver the infrastructure and expertise that keeps your business running, so you can keep growing.

Nothing to prove

From core infrastructure to full-scale IT, we’ve got the numbers and the track record to back you up.

13,000+

Active Business and Enterprise Customers

45,000+

Active Services Provided

30+

Years of Innovation and Service Excellence

3

Canadian Data Centres

30 years of getting it done, right

Our Services

Internet, voice, managed IT, cybersecurity, everything you need to keep your business running smooth.
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Newsroom

Stay informed with the latest news, updates, and industry insights.
EXPLORE NEWSROOM

Investor Relations

Learn more about Uniserve Communications Corporation and our commitment to stakeholders.
GO TO INVESTOR RELATIONS

Businesses that trust Uniserve

“Even though we have an internal IT team, we’ve found that using Uniserve has helped push many of our projects forward. It’s allowed our team to get more day-to-day work completed.”

Michael LProcess Flow

Board of Directors

Uniserve’s Board of Directors provides experienced oversight and strategic guidance to support theCompany’slong-term growth and governance responsibilities. The Board is comprised of accomplishedbusiness leaderswith expertise across technology, finance, capital markets, operations, and corporategovernance. Together, theybring a balanced perspective that supports disciplined decision-making,accountability, and alignment withshareholder interests.

Work with Uniserve

Grow your skills. Make an impact. Join a team that helps Canadian businesses thrive. We want people who think fresh, own their work, and deliver results.

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    Get started with the right technology

    Have questions or need a solution tailored to you? Our team is ready to help.

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