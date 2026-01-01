Nothing to prove
From core infrastructure to full-scale IT, we’ve got the numbers and the track record to back you up.
For over 30 years, we’ve helped Canadian businesses stay ahead with secure, streamlined, and future-ready IT solutions. From our roots in Vancouver to coast-to-coast coverage, we deliver the infrastructure and expertise that keeps your business running, so you can keep growing.
From core infrastructure to full-scale IT, we’ve got the numbers and the track record to back you up.
“Even though we have an internal IT team, we’ve found that using Uniserve has helped push many of our projects forward. It’s allowed our team to get more day-to-day work completed.”
Uniserve’s Board of Directors provides experienced oversight and strategic guidance to support theCompany’slong-term growth and governance responsibilities. The Board is comprised of accomplishedbusiness leaderswith expertise across technology, finance, capital markets, operations, and corporategovernance. Together, theybring a balanced perspective that supports disciplined decision-making,accountability, and alignment withshareholder interests.
Grow your skills. Make an impact. Join a team that helps Canadian businesses thrive. We want people who think fresh, own their work, and deliver results.