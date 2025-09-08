If we’ve learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that we don’t have it all figured out. Not only are we vulnerable as a species, but so are the systems, processes and devices we’ve built. Natural and human-made disasters as well as other contingencies can still cause significant damage and bring businesses to a grinding halt.

Now is the time for companies, both big and small, to take steps to ensure business continuity and natural-disaster resilience through proper planning, process implementation, and systems. In this increasingly digitized world, backup and disaster recovery must be a top priority for businesses because the repercussions of even a single data loss incident could be catastrophic.

Imagine if you were a financial service provider, for example, and you ended up losing all client data after a fire burned away your on-premise backup device(s). Without a proper business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) plan, an incident like that could cause irreparable damage to your business if you had no off-site backups or no way to retrieve the lost data. Even with off-site backups, what would the turn around be in getting up and running again? With needing to order equipment, have it shipped, configured, etc, the delays could be detrimental, impactful, and significant.

In this post, we will break down different types of data loss disasters, how to prepare for them and how to leverage BCDR to meet and maintain regulatory compliance obligations.

The Many Forms Data Loss Can Take

From natural disasters like hurricanes and floods, to cybersecurity threats such as malware and ransomware infections, data loss disasters come in many forms. Let’s analyze each type and learn how to plan and prepare for them.

Natural Disasters

This covers everything from storms, hurricanes and floods to fires, tsunamis and volcano eruptions. In most cases, you can expect infrastructural damages, power failure and mechanical failures, which could then lead to data loss.

Hardware and Software Malfunctioning

Software and hardware failure can cause data loss if you don’t have BCDR measures in place. It could be due to bugs, glitches, configuration errors, programmatic errors, component failures or simply because the device is at its end of life or the software is outdated.

Unforeseen Circumstances

Data loss can happen due to random and unexpected scenarios. For instance, a portable hard disk held by one of your employees could be stolen, your server room may have a water leak because of a plumbing issue or there could even be a pest infestation in one of your data centres.

Human factor

Aberdeen Research found that everyday human errors cause nearly 64% of data loss incidents. These errors range from accidental file deletion and overwriting of existing files, to naming convention errors, forgetting to save or backup data, or spilling liquid on a storage device.

Cyberthreats

Your business may fall prey to malware, ransomware and virus attacks, which could leave your data and backups corrupt and irrecoverable. Additionally, data loss could be caused by malicious insiders with unauthorized access, which often goes undetected or under the radar. A recent study shows that employee action is involved in up to 23% of all electronic crime events.

How to Plan and Prepare for Data Loss Disasters

As you can see, data loss disasters can manifest in a wide variety of ways. The key is to be proactive and plan for these disasters. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Here are a few tips to help you get started:

Perform a business impact analysis and draft a plan on how to recover key functions in the event of a disaster.

Define an acceptable Recovery Point Objective and Recovery Time Objective.

Set up a business continuity team that will take charge during a disaster.

Train your staff in backup management and data recovery.

Back up critical business data off-site and in the cloud.

Conduct threat analysis and define recovery steps for each threat.

Perform frequent security audits and mock drills to review the efficiency of your disaster response.

Keep the plan up to date and make sure everyone on the team knows their role.

Banking information should be stored in a way that it can be accessed quickly and securely in the event of a disaster.

Invest in a robust backup and disaster management solution that is frictionless, secure, offers SaaS data backup and doesn’t require extra hardware or network bandwidth.

Make sure you have a remote monitoring tool.

Employ waterless fire protection systems, moisture sensors, surge protectors and backup battery systems.

Leverage BCDR to Achieve and Maintain Regulatory Compliance Obligations

Data loss prevention is not the only advantage of taking backup and disaster recovery seriously. Getting a robust BCDR solution that offers constant monitoring of backup activity, advanced threat detection, immutable audit logs, access control requirements, data retention rules, and infrastructure or storage controls will make it much easier for you to meet compliance obligations applicable to your business.

Data loss disasters are inevitable. But you can minimize their impact by making backup and disaster recovery a critical component of your business continuity and resiliency plans. Not sure how to get started? We can help. Contact us to get more information on how to build a reliable business continuity and disaster recovery plan.