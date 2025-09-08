Is your business ready for a remote workforce?

Transitioning your work force to work-from-home can be challenging if you’re unsure where to start. As we all practice social distancing, you want the ability to send your staff home with the tools necessary for them to continue working, and without them needing to go to and from the office to get access to files or documents.

Some of the key questions for any office will be:

1. What hardware can we provide to give our staff the capability to work remotely?

2. How can we ensure security of our files and that data is protected by proper backup procedures?

3. How can we provide our staff the software necessary to perform their jobs?

4. If our staff need to access files from the office, how can they do so securely, from home?

Uniserve is here to help you answer those questions and make it easy for your staff to transition to a work-from-home environment providing them with the tools and access they need to continue performing their duties.

You can deploy laptops to your staff to make the work-from-home transition easier. Not everyone has a home computer and not everyone is willing to use their home computer for work related activities. The other key point to consider is security and the ability to back up files and documents. With corporate laptops, you can include an enterprise security suite and an off-site backup solution to ensure business continuity in the event of a hardware failure, cyber/ransomeware threat or hardware damage.

Through utilizing software as a service, such as Office 365, teams can have access to the full suite of Microsoft Office productivity applications – both desktop and in-cloud. With SharePoint and OneDrive, teams are able to share files and documents with each other. There are also enterprise anti-spam and full backup solutions to ensure that email and all files in SharePoint/OneDrive are protected and backed up.

A Secure Connectivity Service (VPN) will allow for your staff to remotely, and securely, access internal resources and files from home. There are also Remote Desktop Services which allow your team to access their at work computers from home.

If you would like more information on transitioning your team to work-from-home, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We’re here to help.

Call us at 604-629-7110 or Email us at business@uniserve.com