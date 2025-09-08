Why Adopt a Backup and BCDR Strategy?

Being a business owner is challenging. You have to deal with multiple problems at once and effectively solve each of those. You also need to have the foresight to arm your business with the right tools and solutions to deal with any issues that might arise.

One such issue that you must always focus on is data loss/data corruption and business disruption.

If you’re wondering why this should be a priority, take a look at these statistics:

For SMBs, per-hour downtime costs could be as high as $50,000.

One-third of customers will end their association with a business following a severe disruption or data loss incident.

Failure to protect data can draw penalties of up to 4% or more of company turnover.

Always remember that data loss/data corruption and business disruption could happen due to various reasons such as:

Natural disasters

Hardware failure

Human error

Software corruption

Malware/Ransomware

Therefore, as a responsible business owner, your business must be prepared to deal with unexpected interruptions that cause downtime and productivity delays. The best way to do this is by adopting a comprehensive backup and BCDR strategy.

What Is a Comprehensive Backup and BCDR Strategy?

A comprehensive backup and BCDR strategy emphasizes the need for various technologies working together to deliver uptime and keep systems running. A great BCDR strategy encompasses the following:

Protects All Systems, Devices and Workloads

Managing all systems, devices and workloads efficiently, securely and consistently can be quite a challenge. Mistakes, errors, mishaps and outright failures across backup and recovery systems can happen at any time and can lead to severe downtime or other costly business consequences. That’s why it is essential to have a reliable and secure solution to back up and protect business data and information as well as business systems, devices and workloads.

Ensures the Integrity, Availability, and Accessibility of Data

The complexity of IT, network and data environments that include multiple sites—cloud, on-premise and remote—makes monitoring and protection difficult. It negatively affects the integrity, availability and accessibility of information and all IT network assets. Hence, deploying tools or systems that cover all IT and network infrastructure (remote, cloud and on-site) simultaneously, with the same level of protection and security, is vital.

Enables Business Resilience and Continuity

A comprehensive and realistically achievable backup and BCDR strategy prioritizes, facilitates and ensures the continuity of business operations. It represents a business’ resiliency against downtime or data loss incidents.

Prioritizes Critical Protection and Security Requirements Against Internal and External Risks

No backup or BCDR solution can be effective if your business does not proactively identify and rectify internal and external risks. You need tools that focus on internal and external threats through constant monitoring, alerting and tactical defense to empower your backup and BCDR strategy.

Optimizes and Reduces Storage Needs and Costs Through Deduplication

Experts estimate that humans produce 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. From a business perspective, enormous amounts of data pose serious storage and budgetary challenges. What makes things worse is the existence of multiple, unnecessary copies of the same files. Therefore, adopting the process of deduplication can identify data repetition and ensure that no identical data is stored unnecessarily.

Manages Visibility, Unauthorized Access and Fulfills Data Retention Requirements

Your business data must never be visible to every employee in the same way. There must be policies and tools to ensure that an employee accesses only data essential to complete their tasks. Also, unauthorized access must be identified and blocked immediately. This isn’t just essential for the success of backups and BCDR, but also necessary to maintain compliance with all regulatory mandates related to data protection and retention.

Comprehensive Backup and BCDR For Your Business

Adopting a comprehensive backup and BCDR strategy is not an option but a necessity because the business world is wrought with fierce competition. A single, severe data loss incident or disruption could open the gates for your competitors to eat into your profits and customer base.

You must do everything in your capacity to bring all the right tools and strategies together so that your business can operate seamlessly even in the face of chaos. Are you ready to approach the concept of comprehensive backup and BCDR practically?

It isn’t as difficult as you think. All you need to do is collaborate with an expert partner like us who has the knowledge and experience to take care of your backup and BCDR needs.

Get in touch with us today to learn more.