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Case Study

International Mining Company

The Challenge:

The Mining Company was managing their data in-house and they needed a more secure and cost-efficient system.

The Uniserve Solution:

We provided our failover offsite data backup system and guaranteed connectivity. This saved the company the cost of one full-time employee while giving them complete peace of mind and always up-to-date security.

The Technology:

Data Backup Solution

Using our unique Backup Platform, we provided them with a backup system that seamlessly combines local storage, cloud storage, data protection and collaborative capabilities in one package. This allowed their organization to ensure all-important information was backed up on all devices including desktop, servers, and mobile.

Bonded Broadband

A solution for their off-site location in Lima, Peru enabled constant connectivity.

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We keep your systems solid so nothing stands in your way. We're here to support your business every step of the way.

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