Uniserve completes its largest single enterprise order, providing an array of IT solutions at the Agricultural Bank of China’s new Canadian headquarters.

Uniserve Enterprise understood the importance of this initiative for the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) and they provided a complete turn-key solution for their network, their security, their servers, and storage infrastructure, and based all of their work on best-practice design and compliance to regulations.

The job included the architectural design, procurement, project management, core infrastructure implementation, systems integration, and IT standardization, and established customer product training throughout.

Uniserve delivered, on time and budget, an advanced solution for the Agricultural Bank of China’s Canadian operation. Our security was put the test straight away with the WannaCry virus, and passed with flying colours – being the only installation not adversely affected. – Gurmeet Jutla, VP of Technology

ABC’s requested task was completed on time and on budget and ongoing managed services have now begun. The result was a seamless integration of their network, bolstering their security and comfort in a new environment.

Significantly, our IT solutions were deployed in Canada right before the WannaCry ransomware attack (reported to have infected more than 230,000 computers in over 150 countries). Despite the aggressiveness and speed of the spread, ABC’s Canadian operation remained operational and unaffected thanks to the security protocols put in place by Uniserve.