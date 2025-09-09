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Case Study

Whistler Boutique Resort

The Challenge:

Due to location, the client was subject to low-speed internet, a phone system that went down regularly and no network. They were also missing security cameras.

The Uniserve Solution:

  • Bonded Broadband which increased their internet speed and reliability.
  • phone and internet infrastructure solution to meet all of their communication needs.
  • 24/7 tier 2 customer support.
  • security cameras and surveillance.

The Technology:

Data Backup Solution

Using our unique Backup Platform, we provided them with a backup system that seamlessly combines local storage, cloud storage, data protection and collaborative capabilities in one package. This allowed their organization to ensure all-important information was backed up on all devices including desktop, servers, and mobile.

Managed Services for Business

We tailored a 24/7 managed service plan around their needs.

Bonded Broadband

Our custom bonded-broadband solution multiplied the speed and reliability of their internet services through the bonding of two or more carriers.

Security Solutions

Using High-Definition technology we provided complete image integrity throughout the hotel property.

Get Uniserve on your side

We keep your systems solid so nothing stands in your way. We're here to support your business every step of the way.

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