Whistler Boutique Resort
The Challenge:
Due to location, the client was subject to low-speed internet, a phone system that went down regularly and no network. They were also missing security cameras.
The Uniserve Solution:
- Bonded Broadband which increased their internet speed and reliability.
- phone and internet infrastructure solution to meet all of their communication needs.
- 24/7 tier 2 customer support.
- security cameras and surveillance.
The Technology:
Data Backup Solution
Using our unique Backup Platform, we provided them with a backup system that seamlessly combines local storage, cloud storage, data protection and collaborative capabilities in one package. This allowed their organization to ensure all-important information was backed up on all devices including desktop, servers, and mobile.
Managed Services for Business
We tailored a 24/7 managed service plan around their needs.
Bonded Broadband
Our custom bonded-broadband solution multiplied the speed and reliability of their internet services through the bonding of two or more carriers.
Security Solutions
Using High-Definition technology we provided complete image integrity throughout the hotel property.