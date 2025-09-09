The Challenge:

Due to location, the client was subject to low-speed internet, a phone system that went down regularly and no network. They were also missing security cameras.

The Uniserve Solution:

Bonded Broadband which increased their internet speed and reliability.

phone and internet infrastructure solution to meet all of their communication needs.

24/7 tier 2 customer support.

security cameras and surveillance.

The Technology:

Data Backup Solution

Using our unique Backup Platform, we provided them with a backup system that seamlessly combines local storage, cloud storage, data protection and collaborative capabilities in one package. This allowed their organization to ensure all-important information was backed up on all devices including desktop, servers, and mobile.

Managed Services for Business

We tailored a 24/7 managed service plan around their needs.

Bonded Broadband

Our custom bonded-broadband solution multiplied the speed and reliability of their internet services through the bonding of two or more carriers.

Security Solutions

Using High-Definition technology we provided complete image integrity throughout the hotel property.