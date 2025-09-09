Cloud Connectivity and Backup

At Uniserve, we offer a full range of cloud and connectivity solutions to enable businesses to connect to the world, in either a private cloud or a public one or even a combination of the two. Our technology experts can guide you to the right solution for your business needs today and in the future.

Working with Uniserve gives you the benefits of Enterprise IT solutions along with a full range of connectivity to support your business today – but with the scale to also support you down the road, as your needs change.

Whether it’s connectivity to the cloud, or redundancy for that connection, or a full cloud and private data network connection, let us help get you there.

By being able to offer a full suite of product offerings, we can tailor the solutions for your business, rather than offering you what might fit in our model.

Cloud

With our Cloud Servers, we have two types: Un-Managed and Managed.

With our Un-Managed Cloud offering, we’ll supply the infrastructure, and be there to offer support when required. They are virtual machines that we can show you how to manage. We are competitive and can provide a product stack in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto. Just let us know what you are looking for and we’ll provide it.

With our Managed Cloud offering, we can assist in everything from the design to maintaining your cloud environment. Our team will work with you to understand your needs. We will then design and build your environment, connect to your existing site if needed and provide operational support using:

monitoring services

system maintenance and patching

backup management

monitoring with daily review

usage reporting

managed security and vulnerability scanning

We also have VMWare, Linux and Canadian Azure installs available.

Azure

Uniserve’s Private Azure Pack provides a 100% Canadian installation of Microsoft Azure technology within our private data centres. Businesses can benefit from a private cloud, with the ability to scale on demand.

We will assist in taking your Applications to the cloud. We can customize an Azure template design to your needs, provide desktop support as a service, and price it so it only grows with your usage. We’ll work with you to customize your Azure cloud.

Transport to a Canadian Cloud

One of our unique offerings: If you require your data to be transported from another jurisdiction to a Canadian Cloud, we can provide on-premise pipes and data routing, that will ensure your data connects to our data centre and never travels on the public internet.

Connectivity Solutions

Our comprehensive product offering includes:

Fibre

DSL

Cable

Data Centre Connectivity

Cross country connectivity (Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto)

Our Connectivity Solutions include:

Single site connectivity

Redundant Connections

Bandwith to support business continuity

Offsite backup and data sync

Private Cloud Connections

Remote hosting performance

Cost-effective Solutions

Multiple technologies

Single Provider

“A constant connection isn’t a ‘nice-to-have.’ It is imperative for your business. If your connection is slow or unstable, it will hurt your business.”

– Erik Zhu, Director of Engineering

Bonded Broadband

Our custom, bonded broadband solution multiplies the speed and reliability of your internet services by combining two or more carriers, giving you the multiple connections you need to ensure your business is always running smoothly. You get fibre-like transmission speeds without fibre prices—and you’ll never be offline again.

From $385/mo

Up to 200 Mbps Down

Up to 40 Mbps Up

What’s the benefit of Bonded Broadband Solutions?

Productivity: High-performance download and upload speeds for transferring large amounts of data.

Resiliency: If one connection fails, another kicks in automatically.

Reliability: We monitor your connections 24/7 from our base in Vancouver.

Scalability: From small to large business requirements, we have the capabilities and experience to meet your needs.

Cloud Backup

Data Backup is one of the most critical and important things a business can do. It is the final point of recovery in the event of security breaches, lost files, folders and system failures that cause data to be unavailable.

In addition to a recovery point, there are also regulatory requirements that may require an organization to keep data copies for extended periods of time and track any changes.

Data Backup can come in the form of onsite, directed to the cloud, or a combination of on site and cloud backup, known as hybrid, which is designed to give businesses multiple copies of backups and thus protection.

What’s the difference between backups and online storage such as Microsoft One drive, Drop Box, and Google Drive?

Cloud Drives are used for:

Sharing files with remote users. Keeping a copy at an alternative location.

A backup is different because it takes copy in point that is not alterable and not easily accessible. You can have multiple backup copies.

While it can sometimes seem challenging and confusing to navigate how to ensure you have the right backup, at Uniserve, our team of experts can provide the guidance, support and management, as well as all the reporting.

Our site to cloud backup, or site to site, then to cloud backup, ensures your data is stored in our cloud environment with an option to duplicate to a second data centre for redundancy.

Our team follows strict guidelines in backup design, delivery and monitoring, all at prices that are reasonable to our clients.

Don’t be caught without backup or wonder if it’s working. Work with professionals who manage, monitor and ensure your backup is working.

In all our products and services, we guarantee the best people with a wealth of experience, following best practices and using the best products.

Uniserve’s continuous data backup and restoration solutions leverage the extensive resources of our Canadian data centres to ensure your data security needs are covered—your critical data is always recoverable, no matter what. Data stored within our centres is encrypted, secure and safe, so you can always count on a reliable off-site solution.

Why Backup Your Data with Uniserve?

Affordability. Off-site service eliminates costly in-house capital expenditures and maintenance of your own system.

Anytime, Anywhere Access. Your data is rock-solid safe, but you can retrieve it from anywhere in the world.

We’ve got you covered. Stop worrying about floods, viruses or human error wiping out your critical files.

Automatic. We’ll handle your back-ups, so you can get on with your business.

What’s the Benefit of using Uniserve Solutions?

Fully-managed solutions, with backup issues identified and automatically addressed, before they become a problem.

Custom data retention available.

Multi-tiered backups, placing copies of the data both on- and off-site.

Remote access to data stored in portal, as well as in the on-premise appliance.

Continuous file synchronization between multiple devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Complete system back-up.

Cloud data is securely stored and encrypted.

Contact us more details:

Local: 604.395.3900

Email: business@uniserve.com