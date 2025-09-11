Uniserve Sponsors Vancouver iTech Conference

Canada’s Leading IT Conference & Exhibition

iTech is Canada’s leading IT technology conference and exhibition focusing on Infrastructure, Cloud, Security, Data Centre and Mobility.

Discover new cutting edge products and services

Network and meet new people in the industry

Stay up-to-date on the latest technology trends

See technology in action through demonstrations

Local event right in your backyard!

Date: Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Building, Vancouver, BC

If you would like to attend, please contact deanie.wong@uniserveteam.com.

For more details and how to register, please visit: https://www.itechconference.ca/vancouver