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Uniserve Sponsors Vancouver iTech Conference

Canada’s Leading IT Conference & Exhibition
iTech is Canada’s leading IT technology conference and exhibition focusing on Infrastructure, Cloud, Security, Data Centre and Mobility.

  • Discover new cutting edge products and services
  • Network and meet new people in the industry
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest technology trends
  • See technology in action through demonstrations
  • Local event right in your backyard!

Date: Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Building, Vancouver, BC

If you would like to attend, please contact deanie.wong@uniserveteam.com.

For more details and how to register, please visit: https://www.itechconference.ca/vancouver

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