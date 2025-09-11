Uniserve Sponsors Vancouver iTech Conference
Canada’s Leading IT Conference & Exhibition
iTech is Canada’s leading IT technology conference and exhibition focusing on Infrastructure, Cloud, Security, Data Centre and Mobility.
- Discover new cutting edge products and services
- Network and meet new people in the industry
- Stay up-to-date on the latest technology trends
- See technology in action through demonstrations
- Local event right in your backyard!
Date: Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Building, Vancouver, BC
If you would like to attend, please contact deanie.wong@uniserveteam.com.
For more details and how to register, please visit: https://www.itechconference.ca/vancouver