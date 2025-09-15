Uniserve Announces 5M Unit Private Placement

June 4, 2025

Vancouver, BC: June 4, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for both business and residential customers across Canada, wishes to announce that it has arranged for a private placement for up to 5,000,000 units at $0.30 per Unit to raise up to $1,500,000 for general working capital. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable for one additional common share at $0.40 per share for one year. Approximately 50% of the placement will be taken by Directors, Insiders and employees of the Company. There will be no finder’s fees or commission paid pursuant to this placement, and the private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities issued under the placement will be subject to a four month hold period. There is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a premier provider of smart technology solutions and reliable IT services for home and business customers. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve offers a wide range of services across three key verticals: Residential, Small Business, and Enterprise.

For residential customers, Uniserve provides telecommunications and high-speed internet services. Small business customers benefit from tailored technology bundles designed for startups, professionals, creative industries, and retail outlets. For larger enterprise clients, Uniserve offers comprehensive, cutting-edge managed IT services focused on security, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud hosting, and 24/7 Canadian-based technical support. The Company operates its own T2 data center in Vancouver, B.C., with additional disaster recovery and failover capabilities in Calgary.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.