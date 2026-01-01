Residential
Investor Relations
Support
Webmail
My Account
Services
About
Resources
Contact Us
Services
About
Resources
Contact Us
Residential
Investor Relations
Support
Webmail
My Account
Home
/
About
/
Newsroom
/
Financial Updates
Newsroom
Financial Updates
Uniserve Closes $0.30 Private Placement of 6M Units
Read more
Uniserve Warrants, Debenture, Options Grant
Read more
Uniserve Increases Private Placement to 6M Units
Read more
Uniserve Warrants and Debenture Conversion
Read more
Uniserve Announces 5M Unit Private Placement
Read more
Uniserve Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options
Read more
Get Uniserve on your side.
We keep your systems solid so nothing stands in your way. We're here to support your business every step of the way.
Get Started