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Financial Updates

Uniserve Closes $0.30 Private Placement of 6M Units

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Uniserve Warrants, Debenture, Options Grant

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Uniserve Increases Private Placement to 6M Units

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Uniserve Warrants and Debenture Conversion

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Uniserve Announces 5M Unit Private Placement

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Uniserve Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

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