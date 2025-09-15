Uniserve Closes $0.30 Private Placement of 6M Units

July 18, 2025

Vancouver, BC: July 18, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for both business and residential customers across Canada, is pleased to announce that, further to its June 4, 2025 and June 11, 2025 press releases, it has closed a non-brokered private placement comprising 6,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the “Offering”), with each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one transferrable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a one year period expiring July 18, 2026. Gross proceeds from the Offering were $1,800,000, and there were no finder’s fees paid pursuant thereto.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring on November 19, 2025 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to the Offering, insider Michael C. Scholz, through his wholly owned company, 369 Terminal Holdings Ltd., purchased 1,500,000 Units. Director Kwin Grauer, who is the Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO of the Company, purchased 100,000 Units through his wholly owned company, 1217249 BC Ltd., Director Gautam Lohia purchased 300,000 Units through his wholly owned company, 1300279 BC Ltd., and Director Bradley Scharfe purchased 350,000 Units through his wholly owned company, Scharfe Holdings Inc. In addition, Directors Earnest C. Beaudin and Roger He purchased 400,000 and 50,000 Units, respectively, Directors Graham Johnstone and Rony Pawar purchased 100,000 Units each, and Chief Financial Officer Andrej Prpic purchased 200,000 Units. Each foregoing purchase by each insider constitutes a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Each related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of section 5.4 of MI 61-101, pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101. Each related party transaction is also exempt from the minority approval requirements of section 5.6 of MI 61-101, pursuant to subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report was not filed more than 21 days prior to closing as contemplated by the related party transaction requirements under MI 61-101, as the insider participation was only recently confirmed, which is reasonable given the exemptions being relied upon.

About Uniserve

Uniserve delivers secure, reliable, and customized IT solutions that power your business forward. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve provides a full suite of services across three core verticals: Data Centre Solutions, Managed IT Services, and Business Internet. Our data centre infrastructure ensures maximum uptime, security, and scalability – so when your IT runs right, your people and your business thrive.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.