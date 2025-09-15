Uniserve Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

July 22, 2025

Vancouver, BC: July 22, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for both business and residential customers across Canada, wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 300,000 stock options (each an “Option) to a certain consultant of the Company in accordance with the Company’s Rolling Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share”) at a price of $0.42 per Share, being the price of the Company’s shares on the last closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on July 21, 2025. The option granted is exercisable for a one year term expiring July 22, 2026 and vests immediately, and is subject to a four month hold period to November 23, 2025

About Uniserve

Uniserve delivers secure, reliable, and customized IT solutions that power your business forward. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve provides a full suite of services across three core verticals: Data Centre Solutions, Managed IT Services, and Business Internet. Our data centre infrastructure ensures maximum uptime, security, and scalability – so when your IT runs right, your people and your business thrive.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.