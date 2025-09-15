Uniserve Increases Private Placement to 6M Units

June 11, 2025

Vancouver, BC: June 11, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for both business and residential customers across Canada, wishes to announce that its previously announced 5,000,000 Unit private placement referred to in the news release dated June 4, 2025, is being increased to 6,000,000 Units at $0.30 per Unit for total maximum proceeds of $1,800,000 (the “Private Placement”). All other terms of the Private Placement as originally announced remain unchanged with the transaction remaining subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a forward-looking Canadian technology firm providing innovative IT solutions, cloud services, and digital infrastructure to enterprise and residential markets across the country. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve offers a wide range of services across three key verticals: Residential, Small Business, and Enterprise.

For residential customers, Uniserve provides telecommunications and high-speed internet services. Small business customers benefit from tailored technology bundles designed for startups, professionals, creative industries, and retail outlets. For larger enterprise clients, Uniserve offers comprehensive, cutting-edge managed IT services focused on security, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud hosting, and 24/7 Canadian-based technical support. The Company operates its own T2 data center in Vancouver, B.C., with additional disaster recovery and failover capabilities in Calgary.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.