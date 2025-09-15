Uniserve Warrants and Debenture Conversion

June 10, 2025

Vancouver, BC: June 10, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for both business and residential customers across Canada, wishes to announce that in connection with the Cyclone Systems Inc. (“Cyclone”) transaction that closed February 5, 2025, as announced by Company news release of same date, the 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants granted under the concurrent loan transaction have been exercised as of June 9, 2025, the $300,000 in exercise proceeds have been advanced to Uniserve, and 1,000,000 Uniserve shares (each, a “Share”) have been issued to the warrant holder

Uniserve further wishes to announce that also pursuant to the Cyclone transaction, and as mentioned in the Company’s May 29, 2025 news release, Cyclone has converted $350,000 of its $1,000,000 convertible debenture at $0.35 per Share into 1,000,000 Shares, with both Cyclone and Uniserve waiving the six month conversion restriction that was set to expire August 5, 2025, as referenced in Uniserve’s February 5, 2025 news release. The 1,000,000 Shares have been issued to Cyclone as of June 9, 2025. The remaining terms of the Cyclone transaction remain in full force and effect.

As disclosed in the Company’s January 27 and February 5, 2025 news releases, the concurrent loan transaction was a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”), as the lender is an affiliate of Mr. Michael Scholz, who is an insider of the Company by virtue of holding over 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Accordingly, the exercise of the Warrants is a related party transaction. The loan transaction was exempt from the formal valuation requirement and the minority shareholder approval requirement under MI 61-101 because the aggregate fair market value of the transaction did not exceed 25% of Uniserve’s market capitalization, and the conversion of the warrants is similarly exempt. A material change report respecting the Cyclone transaction and the concurrent loan transaction was filed by Uniserve on February 5, 2025.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a premier provider of smart technology solutions and reliable IT services for home and business customers. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve offers a wide range of services across three key verticals: Residential, Small Business, and Enterprise.

For residential customers, Uniserve provides telecommunications and high-speed internet services. Small business customers benefit from tailored technology bundles designed for startups, professionals, creative industries, and retail outlets. For larger enterprise clients, Uniserve offers comprehensive, cutting-edge managed IT services focused on security, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud hosting, and 24/7 Canadian-based technical support. The Company operates its own T2 data center in Vancouver, B.C., with additional disaster recovery and failover capabilities in Calgary.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.