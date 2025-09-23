Uniserve Provides Update of Flagship Data Centre, Advancing Strategy to Become Canada’s Leading Sovereign SMB Digital Infrastructure Partner

Vancouver, BC: March 4, 2026

Vancouver, BC: March 4, 2026 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a Canadian provider of managed IT, ISP, cloud, and data centre services, is pleased to provide an update on its flagship data centre facility in Vancouver. The facility represents a significant milestone in Uniserve’s multi-year strategy to evolve from a traditional service provider into a vertically integrated digital infrastructure platform purpose-built for Canadian businesses.

As previously disclosed, Uniserve is constructing a new data centre facility in Vancouver, comprised of a two-phased buildout. Uniserve is pleased to announce that construction of phase 1 of the buildout is on schedule and is expected to be operational by September 2026.

In addition, Uniserve is pleased to announce that BC Hydro has committed to upgrade the facility’s distribution infrastructure to provide up to 3MW of utility power by 2028, supporting phase two of the facility’s expansion.

The data centre is designed to support high-availability cloud, AI-ready workloads, secure data residency, and scalable managed services for small and mid-sized enterprises (“SMBs”) across Canada. Upon commissioning, the facility will materially enhance Uniserve’s ability to deliver mission-critical services while maintaining sovereignty, compliance, and performance standards increasingly demanded by Canadian organizations.

“This data centre is far more than a physical asset—it is foundational infrastructure for Uniserve’s next chapter,” said Gautam Lohia, Chairman of Uniserve. “As Canadian businesses look for trusted, domestic partners to manage their data, compute, and connectivity needs, Uniserve is positioning itself to meet that demand with purpose-built, sovereign infrastructure. We believe this creates a meaningful and long-term opportunity for the Company and its shareholders.” The facility is expected to support Uniserve’s expanding portfolio of cloud, cybersecurity, managed services, and AI-adjacent offerings, while also enabling greater operating leverage, service differentiation, and cross-selling across the Company’s existing customer base.

“Reaching this stage of completion validates both our execution capability and our strategic direction,” said Kwin Grauer, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Uniserve. “This platform allows us to scale intelligently, improve margins over time, and deliver higher-value services to customers who increasingly want a single, accountable Canadian partner. Our ambition is clear: to be the best in Canada at serving SMBs with secure, resilient, and future-ready digital infrastructure and helping them navigate the coming agentic age.”

About Uniserve

Uniserve delivers secure, reliable, and customized IT solutions that power your business forward. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve provides a full suite of services across three core verticals: Data Centre Solutions, Managed IT Services, and Business Internet. Our data centre infrastructure ensures maximum uptime, security, and scalability – so when your IT runs right, your people and your business thrive.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.