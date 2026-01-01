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Press Coverage

Uniserve Announces CEO Gautam Lohia to Speak at BC Tech Member Summit on AI Automation

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Uniserve Appoints Gautam Lohia as Chief Executive Officer, bringing Founder-Operator Leadership to Accelerate Digital Infrastructure Strategy

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Uniserve Provides Update on Filing of Business Acquisition Report Related to Megawire Transaction

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Uniserve Provides Update of Flagship Data Centre

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Uniserve Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

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Uniserve Expands Ontario Footprint with Strategic MSP Acquisition, Advancing National Digital Infrastructure Platform

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Uniserve Closes Acquisition of Business of Megawire Inc.

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Uniserve Executes LOI for Ontario Expansion

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Uniserve Commits to New Data Centre Facility

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