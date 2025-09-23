Uniserve Provides Update on Filing of Business Acquisition Report Related to Megawire Transaction

Vancouver, BC: March 6, 2026

Vancouver, BC: March 6, 2026 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a Canadian provider of managed IT, ISP, cloud, and data centre services, is providing an update regarding the preparation of its business acquisition report (the “BAR”) and associated financial statements (collectively, the “Required Filings”) relating to the Company’s previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all of the business, assets and undertaking of Megawire Inc. (“Megawire”).

The BAR is required to be filed within a 75-day period (the “Filing Deadline”) prescribed under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”). For further information respecting Uniserve’s acquisition of Megawire’s business, please see Uniserve’s news release dated December 23, 2025.

Uniserve will not make the required filings by the Filing Deadline because it requires additional time to prepare the financial statements to be included in the BAR and to arrange for the completion of the audit of the annual financial statements to be included in the BAR. Megawire, as well as the other companies involved in the Megawire transaction, Brimax Financial Services Inc. (“Brimax”) and Waterloo Wireless Inc. (“Waterloo Wireless Inc.”), are private companies and therefore have not previously prepared or filed audited financial statements. Uniserve intends to work diligently with its selected auditor to prepare the required financial statements and to complete the audit of the annual financial statements to be included in the BAR. The Company has imposed a management trading blackout pending filing of the Required Filings.

Uniserve expects to make the Required Filings by no later than June 30, 2026. Other than the Required Filings, the Company confirms that it is current in its other continuous disclosure filings. The Company will provide updates as required in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company is very pleased to have completed the acquisition of Megawire and believes the transaction represents an important step in expanding Uniserve’s capabilities and geographic reach in delivering managed IT, connectivity, and digital infrastructure solutions across Canada.

About Uniserve

Uniserve delivers secure, reliable, and customized IT solutions that power your business forward. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve provides a full suite of services across three core verticals: Data Centre Solutions, Managed IT Services, and Business Internet. Our data centre infrastructure ensures maximum uptime, security, and scalability – so when your IT runs right, your people and your business thrive.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.