Uniserve to Build 2MW Data Centre for Expansion

September 15, 2025

Vancouver, BC: September 15, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a leading Canadian provider of managed services, cloud, and AI-ready infrastructure, is pleased to announce it has entered into a lease with 369 Terminal Holdings Ltd. for a new state-of-the-art data centre development in Vancouver, British Columbia.

As stated in our news release of September 3, 2025, under the terms of the lease, Uniserve will lease 10,000 square feet of premium space at 369 Terminal Avenue. The new facility is designed to power the next-generation AI workloads, high density compute and the digital economy at scale.

As part of the agreement, the landlord is providing a $1,000,000 lease inducement to support the capital buildout of the advanced facility, and a $1,000,000 forgivable loan in consideration for 1,000,000 Warrants in the Company convertible into 1,000,000 common shares at $0.60 per share for a one year term.

This new facility is the cornerstone of Uniserve’s national data centre expansion strategy, with additional projects already under evaluation in major Canadian markets. By establishing high-density AI-ready capacity in Vancouver, Uniserve is positioning itself at the heart of Canada’s sovereign digital and AI infrastructure buildout—a market expected to scale rapidly as enterprises and institutions accelerate AI adoption.

“This lease represents a transformational step for Uniserve,” said Kwin Grauer, Interim CEO of Uniserve. “It allows us to immediately advance construction of a flagship facility that will support both conventional enterprise workloads and the explosive demand for AI compute. With 2MW of initial capacity, this site positions Uniserve as a critical player in the next wave of Canadian AI Infrastructure.”

Strategic Significance

• 2MW of scalable AI-ready power in downtown Vancouver, a key North American technology hub. • Financially accretive structure with $2 million in combined landlord incentives, strengthening Uniserve’s balance sheet and growth runway. • National expansion platform with future facilities under review in other Tier-1 Canadian markets. • Long-term growth tailwinds from accelerating AI adoption, digital transformation, and sovereign cloud demand.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI61-101”), this transaction is considered a “related party transaction” as the landlord is an insider of the Company. As the fair market value of the transaction is not more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, this related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of section 5.4 of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirement of section 5.6 of MI 61-101.

About Uniserve

Uniserve delivers secure, reliable, and customized IT solutions that power your business forward. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve provides a full suite of services across three core verticals: Data Centre Solutions, Managed IT Services, and Business Internet. Our data centre infrastructure ensures maximum uptime, security, and scalability – so when your IT runs right, your people and your business thrive. This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.