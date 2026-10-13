Uniserve Advances Strategic Transformation into Canadian Compute and Digital Infrastructure Platform; Adopts "COMP" Trading Symbol

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, is pleased to reiterate the change in its trading symbol from "USS" to "COMP", effective today's date, as announced in our Press Release dated and disseminated October 8, 2026.

The new trading symbol reflects Uniserve's continued evolution beyond its traditional telecommunications and managed services roots and its growing focus on compute power, data centres, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and Canadian sovereign digital infrastructure.

The symbol COMP representing "compute" better aligns the Company's public market identity with the direction in which Uniserve is building its business and deploying capital.

Uniserve's strategy is focused on developing an integrated Canadian digital infrastructure platform capable of supporting the rapidly growing requirements of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data-intensive applications. The Company intends to build on its existing connectivity, managed IT, cloud and data-centre capabilities while expanding its compute infrastructure and pursuing long-term recurring revenue opportunities.

A central component of this strategy is Canadian digital sovereignty. Uniserve believes Canadian businesses, institutions and governments will increasingly require secure, resilient infrastructure that allows critical data and computing resources to be hosted, managed and protected within Canada.

"COMP is more than a new trading symbol, it reflects where we are taking Uniserve," said Gautam Lohia, Chief Executive Officer of Uniserve. "The next generation of digital infrastructure will be driven by compute capacity, data centres, secure connectivity and the enormous growth in artificial intelligence. Our vision is to build a Canadian-owned and operated platform that brings these capabilities together while keeping critical infrastructure and data in Canada. We are building for the long term, and COMP better represents both the company we are becoming today and the much larger opportunity we are pursuing for the future."

The symbol change represents another step in Uniserve's broader transformation and long-term strategy to establish the Company as a significant Canadian participant in the infrastructure required to power an increasingly AI-driven economy.

As announced in our October 8, 2026 Press Release, the Company's name will remain Uniserve Communications Corporation, and there is no consolidation, subdivision or other change to its share capital associated with the symbol change.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia Chairman/CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation