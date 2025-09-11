Uniserve Appoints New Director

May 5, 2025

Vancouver, BC: May 5, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for both business and residential customers across Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gautam Lohia to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Lohia holds an MBA and a B.Sc. from UBC, and is the current CEO of Apply Digital, a digital innovation company focused on products, platforms and commerce, which he co-founded in 2016. Mr. Lohia has helped scale Apply Digital from a start-up to a global digital transformation consulting firm of 750 people. This has been through organic growth and acquisition of value-add bolt-ons. Mr. Lohia has over 30 years of expertise in leading digital technology companies, starting his career as a software developer.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a premier provider of smart technology solutions and reliable IT services for home and business customers. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve offers a wide range of services across three key verticals: Residential, Small Business, and Enterprise.

For residential customers, Uniserve provides telecommunications and high-speed internet services. Small business customers benefit from tailored technology bundles designed for startups, professionals, creative industries, and retail outlets. For larger enterprise clients, Uniserve offers comprehensive, cutting-edge managed IT services focused on security, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud hosting, and 24/7 Canadian-based technical support. The Company operates its own T2 data center in Vancouver, B.C., with additional disaster recovery and failover capabilities in Calgary. This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.