Uniserve Announces CEO Gautam Lohia to Speak at BC Tech Member Summit on AI Automation

Vancouver, BC: June 9, 2026 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a Digital Infrastructure Platform enabling mission-critical connectivity, cloud, managed IT, and AI agent driven services for Canadian businesses, is pleased to announce that Gautam Lohia, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will be a featured speaker at the BC Tech Member Summit – Deploying AI for Impact, taking place at the Terminal City Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Mr. Lohia will present a 20-minute session titled “AI Automation Case Studies,” sharing insights into how Uniserve is deploying artificial intelligence to drive operational impact – both within the organization and for its customers. The session is scheduled to begin at 11:50 AM PT and will be followed by a live Q&A with attendees.

The BC Tech Member Summit is one of British Columbia’s premier gatherings of technology leaders, drawing 70–80 senior executives from companies spanning startup, growth, and scale stages. The event features speakers from across key industry verticals including shipbuilding, defence, forestry, mining, cybersecurity, banking, and health – all focused on real-world AI deployment.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Uniserve,” said Gautam Lohia. “AI is no longer a future consideration – it is actively transforming how we serve our customers and operate our business today. We are just beginning to share our story, and investors and partners should expect a continuous flow of news and milestones as we execute on our AI strategy and expand our presence across Canada and beyond.”

Uniserve’s participation at the BC Tech Member Summit reflects the Company’s commitment to active community engagement and thought leadership in the rapidly evolving AI and telecommunications landscape.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a Digital Infrastructure Platform that owns and operates the backbone enabling data, applications, AI, and digital services to function reliably, securely, and at scale. The Company provides connectivity, cloud, managed IT services, and data centre solutions to businesses across Canada.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia

Chairman/CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.