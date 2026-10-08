Uniserve Change in Trading Symbol

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, is pleased to announce the Company's change of its trading symbol from "USS" to "COMP". The Company's symbol will commence trading under the symbol "COMP" at the opening of the market on October 13, 2026.

The Company confirms there is no share consolidation, change of name or change to its CUSIP number occurring with the change of symbol, and the change was made to better reflect the business of the Company.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia Chairman/CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation