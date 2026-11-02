Uniserve first quarter results for the period ended August 31, 2026

Vancouver, BC: October 30, 2026 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”)(TSXV: COMP) a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, wishes to announce first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results. Q1 fiscal 2027 revenues were $2,950K as compared to $2,122K for the same period in the prior fiscal year. Q1 fiscal 2027 Net Loss was $1,068K as compared to Net loss of $264K for the same prior year fiscal period. The Company will continue to focus on its operating results in fiscal 2027 by continuing to implement operational efficiencies, grow recurring revenues and enhance value added for its customers.

Uniserve Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended August 31 2026 2025 Revenue $2,949,711 $2,121,832 Cost of revenues 1,638,348 1,299,021 1,311,363 822,811 Expenses Operations and service delivery expenses 1,336,615 831,876 Sales and marketing 93,354 65,513 Amortization of property and equipment 574,824 31,365 Amortization of intangible assets 90,680 59,294 Share-based compensation - 55,800 2,095,473 1,043,848 (784,110) (221,037) Other income (expenses) Finance charges (280,410) (46,351) Loss on foreign exchange (4,025) (937) Finance income 798 4,291 (283,637) (42,997) Net and comprehensive loss for the year $(1,067,747) $(264,034)

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia

Chairman/CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.