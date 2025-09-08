Uniserve Initiates Data Centre Expansion

August 5, 2025

Vancouver, BC: August 5, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for both business and residential customers across Canada, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 16 month contract with a data centre consultant to advise the Company on the potential of building out a data centre solution at its current facility in Vancouver. This contract will allow Uniserve to ascertain the feasibility of building up to a 2MW data facility in Vancouver to further service its existing customer base and increase its ability to service a growing AI market.

“This agreement reflects our continued commitment to investing in our platform, supporting enterprise resilience, and delivering critical infrastructure solutions for Canadian businesses.” – Kwin Grauer, Interim CEO

About Uniserve

Uniserve delivers secure, reliable, and customized IT solutions that power your business forward. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve provides a full suite of services across three core verticals: Data Centre Solutions, Managed IT Services, and Business Internet. Our data centre infrastructure ensures maximum uptime, security, and scalability – so when your IT runs right, your people and your business thrive. This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.