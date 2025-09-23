Uniserve Commits to New Data Centre Facility

September 3, 2025

Vancouver, BC: September 3, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), a leading Canadian provider of managed services, cloud, and AI-ready infrastructure, is pleased to announce it has entered into an Offer to Lease with 369 Terminal Holdings Ltd. for a new state-of-the-art data centre development in Vancouver, British Columbia, subject to finalizing the terms of the lease.

Under the terms of the Offer, Uniserve will lease 10,000 square feet of premium space at 369 Terminal Avenue to construct a 2 Megawatt facility designed to power the next wave of AI infrastructure and the digital economy, for a total budget of $12,000,000.

The contemplated lease is for a 10-year term, underscoring Uniserve’s long-term commitment to building Canadian compute capacity. As part of the agreement, the landlord is providing a $1,000,000 lease inducement to support the capital buildout of the advanced facility, and a $1,000,000 forgivable loan in consideration for 1,000,000 Warrants in the Company convertible into 1,000,000 common shares at $0.60 per share for a one year term, for the build out of the first phase which is estimated to cost approximately $6,500,000.

“This is a transformational step for Uniserve,” said Kwin Grauer, Interim CEO of Uniserve. “With this expansion, we are not only strengthening our Vancouver infrastructure but also advancing our mission to provide Canadian businesses with sovereign, secure, and scalable AI infrastructure. This 2MW facility positions Uniserve at the forefront of the national AI economy.”

The new Terminal Avenue facility will serve as a cornerstone in Uniserve’s national data centre expansion strategy, with additional projects under evaluation in key Canadian markets. Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), this transaction is considered a “related party transaction” as the landlord is an insider of the Company. As the fair market value of the transaction is not more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, this related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of section 5.4 of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirement of section 5.6 of MI 61-101.

About Uniserve

Uniserve delivers secure, reliable, and customized IT solutions that power your business forward. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve provides a full suite of services across three core verticals: Data Centre Solutions, Managed IT Services, and Business Internet. Our data centre infrastructure ensures maximum uptime, security, and scalability – so when your IT runs right, your people and your business thrive. This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.