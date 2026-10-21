Uniserve Provides Vancouver Data Centre Update and Advances Canadian Digital Infrastructure Strategy

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, is pleased to provide an update on its VAN-2 data centre development in Vancouver, a key component of its strategy to expand Canadian-owned digital infrastructure, enterprise services and AI computing capabilities.

VAN-2 Data Centre Development

Located at 369 Terminal Avenue in Vancouver, VAN-2 is an approximately 10,000-square-foot facility designed to support enterprise computing, cloud infrastructure, colocation and AI-related workloads.

The Company is targeting an initial operating capacity of 1 megawatt in Q4 2026, with an additional megawatt available for future expansion.

Key planned capabilities include:

Enterprise infrastructure: Tier III design with redundant power and cooling. High-density computing: Support for up to 30 kW per rack. Carrier-neutral connectivity: Access to multiple network providers. Security and resilience: Controlled access, 24/7 monitoring and business continuity infrastructure. Integrated services: Colocation, cloud, managed hosting, connectivity and disaster recovery.

VAN-2 will strengthen Uniserve's ability to deliver integrated, Canadian-controlled digital infrastructure alongside its existing connectivity, managed IT and cybersecurity services.

Advancing a Canadian Sovereign Infrastructure Platform Uniserve continues to build an integrated digital infrastructure platform combining data centre capacity, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and AI compute services.

The strategy is designed to address growing enterprise demand for secure Canadian-based infrastructure while expanding opportunities for long-term contracts and recurring revenue.

Gautam Lohia, Chief Executive Officer of Uniserve, commented: "VAN-2 represents another important step in building Uniserve's Canadian sovereign digital infrastructure platform. Our focus is on executing a disciplined expansion strategy that combines infrastructure, technical expertise and integrated services to meet evolving enterprise and AI computing requirements.

"We believe this approach positions Uniserve to build long-term customer relationships, grow recurring revenue and create sustainable shareholder value."

COMP Launch and Shareholder Engagement Uniserve thanks the shareholders, customers, partners and business leaders who attended its recent October 8, 2026 Vancouver event celebrating the introduction of its new TSXV trading symbol, COMP, reflecting the Company's expanding focus on computing infrastructure and digital services.

To further strengthen shareholder communication, Uniserve also intends to introduce quarterly CEO town hall calls, hosted by Gautam Lohia, providing operational and strategic updates and opportunities for shareholder questions.

Details of the inaugural call will be announced separately.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia Chairman/CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation