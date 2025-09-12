Uniserve's 2025 Annual General Meeting Results

February 11, 2025

Vancouver, BC: February 11, 2025 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS), Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) (TSXV: USS) wishes to announce the results of the votes at its Annual General Meeting held Friday, February 7, 2025.

The Company currently has 26,841,256 common shares issued and outstanding. A total of 36 shareholders voted representing 66.30% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

The Report of the Directors for the Company’s consolidated financial statements for its May 31, 2024 fiscal year end and the Auditors Report accompanying same were presented at the meeting.

Approval was given to setting the number of directors to be elected to the board for the ensuing year at six, with the reappointment of Messrs. Earnest C. Beaudin, Kwin Grauer, Bikramjeet (Rony) Pawar, Bradley Scharfe, Zelong (Roger) He and nominee Graham Johnstone.

Graham Johnstone is a Financial Risk Professional with 20 years’ global experience in both risk management and commercial banking across six countries. Graham is a CFA Charterholder since 2013 and earned a BCom, Entrepreneurship from Royal Roads University in 2002.

The Company’s auditors, Dale, Matheson, Carr-Hilton, Labonte, were reappointed as the Auditors for the Company. The vote for the continuation of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, which is a rolling stock option plan as particularly described in the Management Proxy Circular for the Meeting, did receive shareholder approval with a vote of 99.97% for, and 0.03% against. The Company will file its current plan with the TSX Venture Exchange for approval, pursuant to TSX Policy 4.4, Security Based Compensation.

The Company also wishes to announce that Walter Schultz, Director of the Company since November, 2016, did not stand for re-election at the February 7, 2025 Annual General Meeting. The Board wishes to acknowledge and thank Walter for his years of service to the Company as a Director, Chairman of the Board and Chairman and member of various committees.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a premier provider of smart technology solutions and reliable IT services for home and business customers. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, Uniserve offers a wide range of services across three key verticals: Residential, Small Business, and Enterprise.

For residential customers, Uniserve provides telecommunications and high-speed internet services. Small business customers benefit from tailored technology bundles designed for startups, professionals, creative industries, and retail outlets. For larger enterprise clients, Uniserve offers comprehensive, cutting-edge managed IT services focused on security, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud hosting, and 24/7 Canadian-based technical support. The Company operates its own T2 data center in Vancouver, B.C., with additional disaster recovery and failover capabilities in Calgary.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Kwin Grauer

Chairman of the Board

Interim CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.