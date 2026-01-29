Uniserve Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

January 29, 2026

Vancouver, BC: January 29, 2026 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”)(TSXV: USS) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce second

quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. Q2 and Q2 year to date fiscal 2026 revenues were $2,094K

and $4,216K respectively as compared to $1,865K and $3,516K for the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Q2

fiscal 2026 Net Income was $153K and Q2 year to date fiscal 2025 Net loss was $111K, as compared to Net Loss of $279K

and Net Loss of $390K respectively for the prior year fiscal periods. The Company will continue to focus on its operating

results in fiscal 2026 by continuing to implement operational efficiencies, grow recurring revenues and enhance value

added for its customers.

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