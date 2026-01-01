Proactive Cybersecurity
Protect users, devices, and business data through layered security services, continuous monitoring, and proactive risk management.Explore Proactive Cybersecurity
Reliable technology isn't created by responding to problems—it's built through proactive management, continuous monitoring, and experienced support. Uniserve delivers comprehensive IT Help Desk & Managed Infrastructure Services that keep your users productive, your systems performing, and your business operating with confidence. Whether you need a fully outsourced IT department or additional expertise to support your internal team, we're here when you need us.
When employees experience technology issues, they need responsive support. But successful IT extends far beyond answering support tickets.
Servers require maintenance. Microsoft 365 needs administration. Endpoints must remain secure. Networks require monitoring. Infrastructure needs continual optimization. Technology must evolve alongside your business.
Uniserve combines responsive user support with proactive infrastructure management to deliver a complete operational IT function. Instead of reacting after problems occur, we work continuously behind the scenes to help prevent disruptions, improve performance, and support the long-term health of your technology environment.
Whether you're replacing an existing IT provider or strengthening your internal IT department, our experienced Canadian support team becomes an extension of your business.
Responsive Canadian-based technical support for end users, providing remote assistance, issue resolution, ticket management, and service request fulfilment.
Proactive management of servers, networks, operating systems, virtualization platforms, and business-critical infrastructure that keeps your technology operating reliably.
Management of Microsoft 365 environments including users, licensing, security, email, collaboration platforms, and ongoing administration.
Centralized management of desktops, laptops, mobile devices, operating system updates, security policies, and device lifecycle planning.
Administration, monitoring, maintenance, and optimization of on-premises servers, virtual environments, and cloud infrastructure.
Continuous monitoring of network performance, connectivity, infrastructure health, and critical services to identify issues before they affect operations.
24/7 monitoring, patch management, preventative maintenance, health checks, and performance optimization that help reduce unexpected downtime.
Flexible support options delivered remotely or on-site depending on the needs of your users, locations, and business operations.
Reliable IT doesn't happen by accident.
It happens when experienced professionals continuously monitor, maintain, support, and improve the technology your organization depends on.
Experienced technical professionals providing responsive support from Canada.
Continuous monitoring and preventative maintenance reduce disruptions before they affect your business.
Supporting servers, cloud environments, Microsoft 365, networking, virtualization, and endpoint infrastructure.
Whether fully outsourced or supporting your internal IT team, our services adapt to your operational requirements.
User support, infrastructure management, monitoring, and strategic guidance delivered through one integrated team.
Technology operations designed to scale alongside your organization.
Understand your users, technology environment, operational priorities, and business objectives.
Implement monitoring, endpoint management, Microsoft 365 administration, infrastructure management, and support processes.
Continuously monitor infrastructure, servers, networks, cloud services, and endpoints to identify issues before users are affected.
Resolve incidents quickly while proactively maintaining the health, security, and performance of your technology environment.
Review performance, lifecycle planning, reporting, and technology recommendations that help your IT environment evolve alongside your business.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Protect users, devices, and business data through layered security services, continuous monitoring, and proactive risk management.Explore Proactive Cybersecurity
Protect critical business information with resilient backup, recovery, and business continuity solutions.Explore Backup & Disaster Recovery
Reliable networks, communications, and infrastructure that support your users, locations, and business operations.Explore Network & Connectivity
Whether you're looking to fully outsource IT operations or strengthen your existing technology team, Uniserve provides the expertise, processes, and ongoing support needed to keep your business running smoothly every day.
Speak with one of our IT specialists to discover how proactive infrastructure management and responsive user support can reduce downtime, improve productivity, and simplify technology management.