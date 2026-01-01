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Technology That Simply Works. Every Day.

Reliable technology isn't created by responding to problems—it's built through proactive management, continuous monitoring, and experienced support. Uniserve delivers comprehensive IT Help Desk & Managed Infrastructure Services that keep your users productive, your systems performing, and your business operating with confidence. Whether you need a fully outsourced IT department or additional expertise to support your internal team, we're here when you need us.

More Than a Help Desk. Your Complete IT Operations Team.

When employees experience technology issues, they need responsive support. But successful IT extends far beyond answering support tickets.

Servers require maintenance. Microsoft 365 needs administration. Endpoints must remain secure. Networks require monitoring. Infrastructure needs continual optimization. Technology must evolve alongside your business.

Uniserve combines responsive user support with proactive infrastructure management to deliver a complete operational IT function. Instead of reacting after problems occur, we work continuously behind the scenes to help prevent disruptions, improve performance, and support the long-term health of your technology environment.

Whether you're replacing an existing IT provider or strengthening your internal IT department, our experienced Canadian support team becomes an extension of your business.

Core Services

  • IT Service Desk

    Responsive Canadian-based technical support for end users, providing remote assistance, issue resolution, ticket management, and service request fulfilment.

  • Infrastructure Management

    Proactive management of servers, networks, operating systems, virtualization platforms, and business-critical infrastructure that keeps your technology operating reliably.

  • Microsoft 365 Administration

    Management of Microsoft 365 environments including users, licensing, security, email, collaboration platforms, and ongoing administration.

  • Endpoint Management

    Centralized management of desktops, laptops, mobile devices, operating system updates, security policies, and device lifecycle planning.

  • Server & Cloud Management

    Administration, monitoring, maintenance, and optimization of on-premises servers, virtual environments, and cloud infrastructure.

  • Network Monitoring & Management

    Continuous monitoring of network performance, connectivity, infrastructure health, and critical services to identify issues before they affect operations.

  • Proactive Monitoring & Maintenance

    24/7 monitoring, patch management, preventative maintenance, health checks, and performance optimization that help reduce unexpected downtime.

  • On-Site & Remote Support

    Flexible support options delivered remotely or on-site depending on the needs of your users, locations, and business operations.

Why Uniserve

Technology That Simply Works. Every Day.

Reliable IT doesn't happen by accident.

It happens when experienced professionals continuously monitor, maintain, support, and improve the technology your organization depends on.

Canadian-Based Support

Experienced technical professionals providing responsive support from Canada.

Proactive Operations

Continuous monitoring and preventative maintenance reduce disruptions before they affect your business.

Infrastructure Expertise

Supporting servers, cloud environments, Microsoft 365, networking, virtualization, and endpoint infrastructure.

Flexible Support Model

Whether fully outsourced or supporting your internal IT team, our services adapt to your operational requirements.

One Accountable Partner

User support, infrastructure management, monitoring, and strategic guidance delivered through one integrated team.

Built for Business Growth

Technology operations designed to scale alongside your organization.

A Proactive Approach to Everyday IT Operations

  1. 1

    Assess

    Understand your users, technology environment, operational priorities, and business objectives.

  2. 2

    Protect

    Implement monitoring, endpoint management, Microsoft 365 administration, infrastructure management, and support processes.

  3. 3

    Monitor

    Continuously monitor infrastructure, servers, networks, cloud services, and endpoints to identify issues before users are affected.

  4. 4

    Support

    Resolve incidents quickly while proactively maintaining the health, security, and performance of your technology environment.

  5. 5

    Improve

    Review performance, lifecycle planning, reporting, and technology recommendations that help your IT environment evolve alongside your business.

Related Solutions

What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.

Technology Should Never Slow Your Business Down.

Whether you're looking to fully outsource IT operations or strengthen your existing technology team, Uniserve provides the expertise, processes, and ongoing support needed to keep your business running smoothly every day.

Speak with one of our IT specialists to discover how proactive infrastructure management and responsive user support can reduce downtime, improve productivity, and simplify technology management.

Speak With an IT Specialist