Uniserve Telecommunications

Complete Communication Solutions

We provide communications solutions for organizations of all sizes. Take advantage of modern phone solutions that work with your business environment – What do you need? Hosted? No equipment on site? Moveable? Take home phones? Integration with Skype or other conference tools? Full call centre solutions? We have them all.

When we work with you we look at what you have in place today, where you are going with your business and then customize a solution for you. We work with several vendors and can recommend a technology that supports your business now and as you evolve. Our team of experts can evaluate your requirements and design something that meets your business needs, budget and growth plans.

We can provide hosted VOIP pay as you go, right through to call centre and multi-site environments. We are your one-stop shop for Phone Systems, Servers, Routing Gear, Phone Lines Management, and more.

Services / Products

Phone system designing

Capacity planning

Installation & Migration Services

On going support

Multi-site support

Call centre packages

SIP trunks

3CX

VOIP

Hosted PBX

Our support hubs are in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. However, we can offer support services throughout the country to all your locations.

Uniserve SIP Trunks

SIP (Session Initiation Protocol), which is the basis of SIP Trunking, is the standard communications protocol for voice and video in a Unified Communications (UC) solutions across a data network. SIP trunks eliminate the physical connection of traditional copper telephone lines or PRI lines and run on internet connections.

Benefits

Cost Effective

Scalability SIP trunking uses a virtual connection, adding lines or modifying service is fast and simple.

Reliability SIP Trunking with VoIP increases reliability of services by providing redundancy. When system failures and emergencies occur, Uniserve can reroute services to a redundant data line or forward the PBX to mobile phones to keep your business up and running.

Works with most modern phones

Ability to get telephone numbers for major cities of Canada

Low cost on long distance calls

Less maintenance

Uniserve’s 3CX solutions don’t replace old phones; they replace old thinking. 3CX created a world class voice over IP (VoIP) telephone system that is reliable and flexible so it’s easy to deploy, manage and use.

Uniserve will customize a VoIP solution best suited for your company’s needs and specifications. We bring together VoIP, unified communications, contact center, and enterprise mobility solutions with plug and play features that are brilliantly simple.

We customize ongoing training for your end users and administrators, and offer full support. The 3CX phone systems provide superior service with the lowest total cost of ownership. With Uniserve’s dedicated customer service team you can be assured your business will have everything you need now and in the future.

Uniserve Cloud Communications: the benefits of a Cloud based PBX

Flexibility, Expandability & Mobility – accommodating Voice, Video & Messaging.

Unified Communications, delivering real-time communication capabilities without CAPEX expenditure, all available on a pay-as-you-go model.

Removal of any need for an on-site Phone System.

Improved levels of Customer Service, continually introducing new features, with no-obsolesence.

Time management & efficiency from a simple “moves & changes” portal, whether you have a single office or multi-site environment; web self-care allows access to our ever-growing portfolio of features.

Find-me-follow-me technology e.g. reach a person, at home, the office, or their mobile from a single phone call.

Improved productivity through superior reliability combined with advanced features.

Built in Disaster Recovery, providing guaranteed business continuity.

Hosted PBX

A hosted PBX (Private Branch Exchange) is a cloud-based PBX system accessible via an IP network. Unlike a traditional on-premise PBX, which requires a large investment in the hardware and ongoing support of the system, a hosted PBX costs much less on hardware, installation, and maintenance and support.

Uniserve’s Hosted PBX lets employees work from remote offices, a hotel, or on their cell phone while remaining connected to the same office telephone system. Uniserve Hosted PBX is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses.

Features and Benefits