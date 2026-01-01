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Fibre

Ultra-fast fibre

With Uniserve's Fibre service, you get the high-speed, reliable connection your business needs to thrive.

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Fibre that fuels your team

Uniserve Fibre internet provides symmetrical upload and download speeds, empowering you to transfer large files, run automated backups, and host video conferences seamlessly. It's the secure, high-performance foundation that powers your team and fuels your growth.

Benefits that deliver

Uninterrupted Performance

Our business-grade Fibre internet offers symmetrical speeds and a 99.99% uptime SLA, ensuring your business stays online and productive.

Simple, Straightforward Support

Our team is here to help with clear, straightforward support - no tech jargon, just real answers.

Built for What’s Next

Engineered for growth, our Fibre provides the scalable bandwidth your business needs for today and the future.
Fibre Internet Plans

Find your Fibre solution

Choose from our range of business-grade Fibre plans, all featuring symmetrical speeds for seamless performance.

Business Fibre 100

100 Mbps

Ideal for small teams and day-to-day operations
  • 100 Mbps download speed
  • 100 Mbps upload speed
Most Popular

Business Fibre 300

300 Mbps

Ideal for growing teams with seamless cloud and file transfers
  • 300 Mbps download speed
  • 300 Mbps upload speed

Business Fibre 500

500 Mbps

Ideal for mid-sized businesses with high data demands
  • 500 Mbps download speed
  • 500 Mbps upload speed

Business Fibre 1 Gig

1,000 Mbps

Ideal for large enterprises with extensive cloud, AI, and data usage
  • 1000 Mbps download speed
  • 1000 Mbps upload speed

Business Fibre 10 Gig

10,000 Mbps

Ideal for data-intensive businesses and mission-critical applications
  • 10,000 Mbps download speed
  • 10,000 Mbps upload speed

What our clients say

“Uniserve has supported our business' IT for years. They are proactive with changing technologies and very responsive to our needs. Turnaround times are consistently impressive and their team is always patient and friendly.”

CoryCapstone asset management

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Our team will build an internet solution that fits your business and keeps you ahead.

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