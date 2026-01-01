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High Speed Internet

Speed and stability that never quits

With Uniserve's High Speed Internet, you get the speed and stability you need to innovate and grow without interruption.

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Internet built for your demands

Uniserve's High-Speed Internet is built on a solid, reliable network designed to handle your demands. Whether you're a small team running cloud applications or a large enterprise transferring massive data files, we provide the robust connectivity you need to keep doing what you do best.

Benefits that deliver

Unwavering Reliability

Our network is engineered for consistent uptime and performance, no matter the demand.

Flexible Plans

We offer a range of plans designed to adapt with your business, always providing the right bandwidth at the right time.

Unlimited Data Transfer

With unlimited data transfer included in our plans, you're free to upload, download, and stream as much as you need.
Business Internet Plans

Connectivity that means business

Everything you need for cloud access, large file transfers, and uninterrupted communication. Choose from flexible 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year terms. A one-time activation fee of $44.95 will apply.

Cable Internet 20

$50/ month

  • 20 Mbps download speed
  • 4 Mbps upload speed

Cable Internet 75

$80/ month

  • 75 Mbps download speed
  • 15 Mbps upload speed

Cable Internet 300

$100/ month

  • 300 Mbps download speed
  • 20 Mbps upload speed

Cable Internet 600

$125/ month

  • 600 Mbps download speed
  • 30 Mbps upload speed

Cable Internet 600+

$140/ month

  • 600 Mbps download speed
  • 100 Mbps upload speed

Cable Internet 1 Gbps

$140/ month

  • 1000 Mbps download speed
  • 30 Mbps upload speed

Cable Internet 1 Gbps+

$165/ month

  • 1 Gbps download speed
  • 125 Mbps upload speed
DSL Internet Plans

Simple, reliable, and cost-effective

Supporting your day-to-day business tasks like email, web browsing, and remote work. All plans are available on a month-to-month term, with a one-time activation fee of $44.95.

DSL Internet 15

$45/ month

  • 15 Mbps download speed
  • 1 Mbps upload speed

DSL Internet 25

$50/ month

  • 25 Mbps download speed
  • 5 Mbps upload speed

DSL Internet 50

$60/ month

  • 50 Mbps download speed
  • 10 Mbps upload speed

DSL Internet 75

$70/ month

  • 75 Mbps download speed
  • 20 Mbps upload speed

What our clients say

“The depth of knowledge and proactive support have made a huge difference for our organization. We know our systems are secure, stable, and well managed thanks to Uniserve’s team.”

MattiBCD Electronics

Get started today

Our team will build an internet solution that fits your business and keeps you moving forward.

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More ways to stay connected

Fibre Internet

Delivering symmetrical bandwidth for lightning-fast uploads and downloads.
Explore Service

SD-WAN

Intelligently managing traffic, prioritizing critical applications, and providing resilient connectivity.
Explore Service

Managed Services

Proactive IT support that solves issues before they affect your work.
Explore Service