Cable Internet 20
$50/ month
- 20 Mbps download speed
- 4 Mbps upload speed
Uniserve's High-Speed Internet is built on a solid, reliable network designed to handle your demands. Whether you're a small team running cloud applications or a large enterprise transferring massive data files, we provide the robust connectivity you need to keep doing what you do best.
Everything you need for cloud access, large file transfers, and uninterrupted communication. Choose from flexible 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year terms. A one-time activation fee of $44.95 will apply.
$50/ month
$80/ month
$100/ month
$125/ month
$140/ month
$140/ month
$165/ month
Supporting your day-to-day business tasks like email, web browsing, and remote work. All plans are available on a month-to-month term, with a one-time activation fee of $44.95.
$45/ month
$50/ month
$60/ month
$70/ month
“The depth of knowledge and proactive support have made a huge difference for our organization. We know our systems are secure, stable, and well managed thanks to Uniserve’s team.”