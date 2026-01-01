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Tech You Can Trust. Support You Can Count On.

Reliable, fast, and future-focused, this is business IT that gets where you’re going.

From IT to Infrastructure

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  • Managed IT Services

    Proactive IT support that solves issues before they affect your work.
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  • Data Centres & Cloud

    Secure, Canadian-hosted storage that keeps your data on lockdown.
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  • Internet

    Fast, reliable connections that keep you running without interruptions.
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  • Business Voice

    Phone systems designed for clear, dependable communications.
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Canada's Go-to Tech Partner

We make IT easy to use, easy to trust, and easy to forget, because it just works.

30+

Years in business

40K+

Customers served

10K+

Businesses supported

3

Canadian data centres

Trusted by teams like yours

​​"Even though we have an internal IT team, we’ve found that using Uniserve has helped move a lot of our projects forward. It’s taken pressure off our staff and kept things running smoothly."

Michael L.President, Process Flow

News and Insights

What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.

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Successful, Turn-Key IT Solutions for AG Bank

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Cybersecurity: What Every Business Owner Should Know

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Get Uniserve on your side

We keep your systems solid so nothing stands in your way. We're here to support your business every step of the way.

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