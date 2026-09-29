Uniserve Signs Five-Year AI Compute Services Agreement for NVIDIA B300 Servers

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with an enterprise client for AI compute services using two NVIDIA B300 GPU-based servers to be deployed at Uniserve's Vancouver data centre. The Company has received an initial customer prepayment and is proceeding with equipment procurement. This aligns with Uniserve's goal to continue to add multi-year AI comput contracts to improve our MRR and give us predictable recurring high margin revenue over the coming years.

The agreement provides for a five-year service period beginning when the service is activated. At that minimum rate, payments over the full 60-month service period would total approximately US$3.15 million, before taxes. Actual payments could be higher if the revenue-sharing provision exceeds the monthly minimum. This is the first of many engagements of this nature as we move to providing AI ready infrastructure.

"This agreement represents the future we are building for Uniserve," said Gautam Lohia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are bringing advanced compute into our Canadian data centre infrastructure and securing a customer for that capacity. It demonstrates how our existing infrastructure can support a broader digital business."

Equipment delivery, installation and service activation are anticipated to occur before year end.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia Chairman/CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation