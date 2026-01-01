Everything That Keeps Your Business Connected.
Your infrastructure should do more than support today's operations—it should provide the confidence to grow tomorrow. Uniserve combines Canadian-owned data centres, cloud infrastructure, storage, compute, virtualization, and business continuity into one integrated platform. Because we own, operate, and support the infrastructure behind your business, we deliver greater accountability, resilience, and long-term operational confidence.
Why Infrastructure Ownership Matters.
Every business relies on infrastructure that performs reliably, securely, and consistently.
Applications, cloud services, communications, cybersecurity, and critical business data all depend on technology operating behind the scenes—often without a second thought until something goes wrong.
Many providers simply resell infrastructure owned by someone else. When responsibility is divided across multiple organizations, accountability becomes more difficult and long-term planning becomes more complex. Uniserve takes a different approach.
By owning and operating Canadian infrastructure while delivering the managed services that run on it, we provide one accountable partner responsible for both the foundation and the services your business depends on.
Whether you're modernizing legacy infrastructure, expanding into the cloud, optimizing storage and compute platforms, strengthening business continuity, or preparing for AI-driven operations, Uniserve provides one integrated infrastructure platform designed around your business objectives.
Our Canadian-owned facilities, cloud infrastructure, enterprise storage, virtualization, and continuity services work together to deliver the flexibility, resilience, and operational confidence modern organizations require.
Business Outcomes
- Protect critical business systems
- Improve operational resilience
- Support regulatory compliance
- Keep data within Canadian jurisdiction
- Scale infrastructure with confidence
- Simplify vendor management
- Build a foundation for future growth
Our Data Centre & Cloud Services
Every organization's infrastructure strategy is unique, but every business depends on reliable, secure, and scalable technology. Our Data Centre & Cloud portfolio combines Canadian-owned infrastructure, flexible cloud platforms, enterprise storage and compute, and resilient business continuity solutions into one integrated technology platform designed to support long-term business success.
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Data Centre Services
Enterprise-grade Canadian data centre services including colocation, managed hosting, dedicated hosting, shared hosting, Smart Hands support, rack infrastructure, and facility operations backed by resilient Canadian-owned facilities.
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Cloud Infrastructure
Flexible public, private, and hybrid cloud environments that enable organizations to modernize workloads while maintaining security, operational control, and performance.
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Storage, Compute & Virtualization
Scalable storage, enterprise compute resources, and virtualization platforms that power mission-critical applications while supporting growth, performance, and business continuity.
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Business Continuity Infrastructure
Integrated backup, disaster recovery, replication, and resilient infrastructure solutions designed to help organizations recover quickly and continue operating when unexpected events occur.
Infrastructure Ownership Changes Everything.
Infrastructure is more than the place where technology resides. It is the foundation of business continuity, operational resilience, security, compliance, and long-term growth. Many providers deliver services from infrastructure they don't own. Uniserve takes a different approach. We own, operate, and continually invest in Canadian infrastructure, creating a higher level of accountability and operational confidence for the organizations that depend on it. That's the advantage of working with a partner responsible for both the infrastructure and the services delivered from it.
Canadian-Owned Infrastructure
Infrastructure located, owned, and operated in Canada, helping organizations address data sovereignty, compliance, and operational accountability.
One Accountable Partner
From physical infrastructure through cloud platforms and managed services, one experienced team is responsible for your technology environment.
Designed for Resilience
Infrastructure engineered for high availability, redundancy, operational monitoring, and business continuity.
Public Company Stability
As a publicly traded Canadian company, Uniserve continues to invest in infrastructure, operational excellence, and long-term growth that benefits our customers.
Built for Performance
Modern infrastructure supporting enterprise workloads, cloud adoption, virtualization, AI initiatives, and future technology requirements.
National Infrastructure Platform
Supporting organizations across Canada through integrated infrastructure, connectivity, and managed technology services.
Related Services
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Partner With the Team That Owns the Infrastructure Behind Your Business.
Whether you're evaluating colocation, modernizing your cloud strategy, improving disaster recovery, or planning the next phase of your technology roadmap, Uniserve provides one accountable partner responsible for the infrastructure your business depends on.
Speak with one of our infrastructure specialists to discover how Canadian-owned facilities, integrated cloud services, and infrastructure designed for long-term resilience can help your organization operate with greater confidence today while preparing for what's next.