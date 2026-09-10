Empower Your Clients. Grow Your Business.
Partner with Uniserve to deliver Canadian data centre, private cloud, AI compute and connectivity infrastructure—without the cost and complexity of building it yourself. You own the client relationship. We provide the infrastructure, expertise, and support behind it.
Why Partner with Uniserve?
Keep Your Clients
Take on infrastructure opportunities without referring your clients elsewhere. You remain the trusted technology advisor while Uniserve provides the infrastructure behind the solution.
Grow Your Margins
Create new recurring revenue opportunities with predictable infrastructure costs that help you protect margins and deliver greater value to your clients.
One Trusted Partner
From colocation and private cloud to AI compute, connectivity and hybrid infrastructure, access the infrastructure you need through one experienced Canadian team.
Canadian Infrastructure
Give your clients access to Canadian-owned data centres, private infrastructure, AI compute and the technical expertise behind them.
Expand Your Infrastructure Options
Colocation
Secure Canadian facilities for businesses that want to retain ownership of their hardware while benefiting from enterprise-grade infrastructure.
Private Cloud
Managed virtual infrastructure with predictable monthly costs and no physical hardware lifecycle for the client to manage.
AI Infrastructure
AI compute infrastructure for inference, private AI applications and emerging client workloads.
Network Connectivity
Private fibre, Internet access, carrier-neutral connectivity and networking infrastructure supporting client environments.
Backup & DR Infrastructure
Resilient Canadian infrastructure to support the backup and disaster recovery services you already deliver to your clients.
Hybrid Infrastructure
Combine colocation and private cloud into a flexible environment tailored to your client's business.
Built for Performance, Security and Growth
Tier III Ready
Enterprise-grade availability.
Carrier Neutral
Multiple carrier options.
N+1 Power
Redundant power systems.
N+1 Cooling
Reliable environmental control.
SOC 2 Type II
Security & compliance
Remote Hands
Technical assistance available.
Why Partner
Instead of Building?
Building Your Own
- Capital investment
- Build and maintain facilities
- Hire specialized staff
- Slow time to market
Partnering with Uniserve
- No infrastructure investment
- Enterprise facilities ready today
- Experienced technical team included
- Expand infrastructure options without building them yourself
The right infrastructure
depends on the workload.
Public cloud remains an important part of many IT strategies, but not every workload requires the same environment. Where it makes commercial and technical sense, Uniserve helps MSPs evaluate whether private infrastructure, colocation, AI compute or a hybrid approach could provide greater cost predictability, control and Canadian data residency.
Public Cloud
- Variable monthly costs
- Shared responsibility
- Complex billing
- Global infrastructure
- Self-service
Partnering with Uniserve
- Clearly scoped recurring costs
- Dedicated Canadian support
- Straightforward commercial models
- Canadian-owned facilities
- White-glove implementation and support
The right infrastructure
depends on the workload.
Public Cloud
Partnering with Uniserve
- Variable monthly costs
- Shared responsibility
- Complex billing
- Global infrastructure
- Self-service
- Clearly scoped recurring costs
- Dedicated Canadian support
- Straightforward commercial models
- Canadian-owned facilities
- White-glove implementation and support
Public cloud remains an important part of many IT strategies, but not every workload requires the same environment. Where it makes commercial and technical sense, Uniserve helps MSPs evaluate whether private infrastructure, colocation, AI compute or a hybrid approach could provide greater cost predictability, control and Canadian data residency.
Which Infrastructure Fits?
Not every workload belongs in the same environment. We work with your team to determine where colocation, private cloud, AI infrastructure, public cloud or a hybrid approach makes the most sense.
Colocation
Ideal for organizations that already own modern server hardware and want enterprise facilities without giving up ownership.
Private Cloud
Perfect for organizations that want scalable infrastructure without purchasing or maintaining physical hardware.
Hybrid Infrastructure
The best of both worlds—combine existing hardware with flexible cloud resources as business needs evolve.
A Structured Delivery Journey
From initial requirements through go-live and ongoing optimization, Uniserve follows a structured onboarding process designed to align teams, validate requirements, configure the right environment, and support a smooth transition.
Prepare
Before onboarding begins, Uniserve reviews the agreed scope, confirms requirements and prepares the resources required to support the environment.
Align
Your team and Uniserve align on responsibilities, timelines, technical requirements and how the engagement will operate.
Discover
Uniserve documents the infrastructure, applications, cloud services, security requirements and data considerations that will shape the solution.
Build
Based on the approved scope, Uniserve provisions the required Canadian infrastructure and supporting connectivity.
Secure
Security and compliance requirements are incorporated into the environment based on the agreed scope.
Operationalize
Processes, documentation and responsibilities are finalized before transition to steady-state support.
Go Live
The environment undergoes final validation before responsibility transitions from onboarding to ongoing support.
Optimize
Ongoing 30 / 60 / 90 Days
Built for Partnership
You own the client relationship. We provide the infrastructure and expertise behind it. Together, we help you solve more complex infrastructure requirements and create new recurring revenue opportunities.
Whether you need help qualifying an infrastructure opportunity, designing the right environment, planning a migration or supporting the infrastructure after deployment, our specialists work behind your team when and where you need us.
You remain the trusted advisor. We provide the infrastructure that powers your success.
Ready to take the next step?
Let's discuss where Uniserve infrastructure could fit your client opportunities.