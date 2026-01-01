Everything That Keeps Your Business Connected.
Modern organizations depend on more than an internet connection. They rely on secure networks, reliable communications, intelligent infrastructure, and technology that keeps people, locations, and operations working together. Uniserve designs, deploys, manages, and supports the complete connectivity ecosystem—helping organizations improve reliability, simplify operations, and build infrastructure that supports long-term growth.
More Than Connectivity. Complete Business Infrastructure.
Today's organizations rely on technology that extends far beyond internet access.
Employees collaborate across multiple locations. Cloud applications require dependable connectivity. Security systems protect facilities. Communications platforms keep teams connected. Every part of your business depends on infrastructure working together seamlessly.
Rather than managing separate vendors for networking, communications, structured cabling, and physical infrastructure, Uniserve brings everything together under one experienced team.
The result is simpler deployment, clearer accountability, improved operational performance, and infrastructure designed to evolve as your business grows.
When every layer of your connectivity environment works together, your business operates with greater confidence.
Business Outcomes
- Improve network reliability and uptime
- Simplify vendor management
- Strengthen business continuity
- Build infrastructure that scales with your business
- Keep teams, locations, and systems connected
- Support hybrid and multi-site operations
- Modernize workplace communications
Our Network & Connectivity Services
Reliable business infrastructure extends well beyond internet access. Our Network & Connectivity portfolio brings together the essential services organizations rely on every day to communicate, collaborate, secure facilities, and support future growth.
- Learn More
Internet & Connectivity
Enterprise-grade connectivity solutions, including Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), wireless connectivity, point-to-point networking, carrier diversity, and resilient multi-site networking, are designed to keep your business connected.
- Learn More
Business Communications
Modern voice and unified communications solutions that improve collaboration, simplify communications, and support today's hybrid workforce.
- Learn More
Structured Cabling
Professional structured cabling systems designed to support network performance, future expansion, and long-term operational reliability.
- Learn More
Physical Security & Smart Building
Integrated security technologies including surveillance, access control, and intelligent building infrastructure that help protect people, facilities, and critical business assets.
- Learn More
Audio Visual Solutions
Conference room technology, digital collaboration environments, presentation systems, and workplace technology designed to improve communication and productivity.
Everything That Keeps Your Business Connected.
Reliable connectivity is about much more than bandwidth.
It's about designing an infrastructure that allows your people, facilities, communications, security systems, cloud platforms, and business applications to operate together as one connected environment.
From planning and deployment to ongoing support and future expansion, Uniserve delivers integrated infrastructure backed by one accountable partner.
Complete Infrastructure Partner
Networking, communications, security, and physical infrastructure delivered through one experienced team.
National Deployment Capability
Supporting organizations across Canada with consistent implementation, coordination, and ongoing support.
Carrier Relationships
Access to leading Canadian carrier networks and connectivity solutions designed around your operational requirements.
Multi-Site Experience
From single offices to complex multi-location organizations, we design infrastructure that performs consistently across every site.
End-to-End Accountability
One partner responsible for planning, deployment, ongoing support, and future expansion.
Built for the Future
Infrastructure designed to support cloud adoption, AI initiatives, hybrid work, and continued business growth.
News and Insights
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Everything Your Business Needs to Stay Connected.
Whether you're expanding to new locations, upgrading network infrastructure, modernizing communications, or planning future growth, Uniserve provides one integrated partner responsible for designing and supporting the technology that keeps your business connected.
Speak with one of our infrastructure specialists to discover how a connected technology strategy can improve reliability, simplify operations, and support your organization for years to come.